Huge Winged Being Observed in Prince Edward County, Ontario

I was recently made aware of the following incident:
On Friday July 6, 2018, a friend and I were driving out to Pleasant Bay, a small beach area outside of Consecon, Ontario. It was around 8:30 PM and the sun was only just beginning to set on the horizon. We figured we still had a good 90 minutes before it got dark so we got some McDonald's coffee and headed out. The beach is way out in the middle of nowhere, down a lengthy stretch of highway with lots of trees lining both sides of the road and broken up by the occasional farmer's field.
About ten minutes outside of Consecon, while cruising on the Loyalist Parkway, I noticed something in the trees just as we approached a bend in the road. We were moving quite fast, doing about 90, but something caught my eye, a fleeting glimpse of what looked like greyish legs (talons?) making a ruckus in the trees on the left hand side of the road. I didn't get much of a look at it but my friend, who was behind the wheel, certainly did. As we zoomed by, he craned his neck out the window, trying to get a look at whatever it was. He eventually turned back to me, blurting, “Holy sh*t, did you see that bird!?! That was the biggest f-cking bird I've ever seen!!!” In his usual expletive filled way, he indicated that the bird he saw had a “massive” wingspan, was brownish in color, and was as big or bigger than the car slightly ahead of us on the road. When I asked him what it was doing, he told me that it was trying to jump from one branch to another branch, with some difficulty. It was so big that the branches could not bear its weight. I have to wonder if it was looking for roadkill and the passing cars - us and the car ahead of us - maybe spooked it.
My friend is accustomed to seeing Turkey Vultures and other large birds as he often accompanies his father back north on hunting trips but this was bigger than anything he had ever seen before. With regards to why we didn't turn around to get a picture or get a better look, it just honestly didn't occur to us. It was just something odd that we passed on the road and we wanted to get to the beach and have a swim before it got too dark.
It should be noted that my friend has not even a remote interest in the paranormal or cryptozoology as he feels it's all a bunch of foolishness. He is completely oblivious to all the recent giant bird & winged humanoid sightings being reported around the world, so I found it funny that he was the one who saw it. While it was probably nothing, I figured I'd send this along to you as I know you collect these types of winged being reports.
NOTE: The names of the witnesses are being withheld. I found this account to be very interesting since there have been several winged humanoid sightings throughout Ontario, Quebec and the Niagara region of New York over the past 2 years. Lon
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
The Mothman of Point Pleasant
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved