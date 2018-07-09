Huge Bright UFO Hovered Over Horses

Aaron in Washington called in to tell of his amazing UFO encounter:
“I’m just gonna get right into it. I never thought I'd share this story. This happened about 25 years ago when I was 18 in 1993. I've lived here in Washington, in the Clark County area my whole life except for time I lived in Utah for three years. My father had been a teacher and in the summer time we would haul horses at night. And in a little town, Orchards, up in Vancouver. We had about ten acres up there and we were buddied up to another 20 acres on one side and another 20 acres on the other. So there was about 50 acres around our farm and we had about 22 horses out there at the time.
Well, we were hauling horses in the middle of the night in the summer time and we were coming home from Ephrata. And we started getting toward our area...and again, this was a tiny town, Orchards, at this time. Narrow two lane road and we saw this huge glow. At first my father thought our house was on fire and he started freaking out. My mom was freaking out. And there were two others in the car, myself and a friend of mine. And as we got closer we thought the field was on fire. My dad started screaming that the field was on fire. This was like half a mile away. This is the whole area and we thought, one of our houses is on fire. As we got closer, we pulled into our driveway and our farm goes about two hundred yards, the driveway, it was a long driveway, and in the back we had 22 horses underneath this huge light... and all I can tell you, it was like this huge heat-lamp spotlight. My mom started freaking out. My dad was honking the horn.
If you know anything about horses, horses just don't sit there and do nothing – all 22 of our horses were standing underneath this light as still as can be. We hadn't cut the field yet so the grass was a foot high. There was no movement in the grass. My dad started just hauling ass down the gravel driveway to get to the horses. He was honking his horn and the horses would not move. We got out, we jumped out, and next thing we know – and I mean, this thing was huge. It took up the entire field. The entire ten acres. It was enormous! It was over our house. It was over the field but the light was coming down on our horses. All of a sudden this thing just... This is the best way I can describe it, it goes up about 150 yards and it starts going at a 45 degree angle, and it stops. It stops a little ways up there. The Air Force were flying a lot of F-16s still – there were fighter jets all over our house, like low flying... low enough to shake our barn. And this thing, it was still so bright, it was lighting up the entire farm community at 3 o'clock in the morning. Next thing we know, this thing just went, you know, 45 degree, right past a plane and... gone! I turned to my dad. My dad looked at me and he goes, 'We won't ever talk about this again.'
Now that I'm in my 40s. I'm not afraid of my dad anymore and I don't care what people think. It's something that my dad said, 'We're not gonna talk about it,' you know what I mean? 'People will think you're crazy.' (Lewis asks about the horses) So we went and checked them and that's the first thing we did. After this thing took off, we went out to check our herd. We pulled the horses in and their eyes were huge and dilated. You know how when an animal stares into a light and their eyes will dilate really bad? So, all of our horses were like that. And horses, when they stand still when they're terrified, their muscles will vibrate and shake really bad and that's all they did. They didn't run. They just stood out there and their muscles were shaking. We had to go out there. We had to calm them down and give them grain. It took a good half hour to get them to stop shaking and then they just started moving around like normal. We thought... We didn't know what the heck had happened out there and to this day I still can't believe it.
I'm a teacher. I'm the most practical guy in the world and I still can't believe what I saw to this day. Again, my dad told me, 'We don't talk about this. We don't say anything about it.' Like I said, there were fighter jets and helicopters all over our farmland down in Orchards for a good hour and a half, just doing fly-bys over and over and over all night. You never think Orchards. When I looked at the light it was almost like looking at a flash burn of a welder. You couldn't look at it. It hurt. And so I was shielding my eyes, kinda looking down at the horses and the grass. Now if they had any kind of a thruster or an engine, I mean the grass would have been moving and when this thing went into the air, the grass was as still as could be, I mean aside from a light breeze. And this thing was huge! I'm talking at least a couple hundred yards across, spanning our entire and our neighbor's acres. I honestly have no idea what that was or what happened that night.”
Source: Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis - July 2, 2018
NOTE: I checked the reporting agencies and found no mention of this event, which is not surprising. If there was as much military activity as described, I have no doubt that is was never disclosed. Lon
