Glowing Figure in the Woods

Gareth called in to tell of his weird sighting in the woods near his home:
“I'd like to share my first experience with the paranormal. I grew up in a small town in Temple, Maine, on a small old farm land, is what it was. Basically there's an old farm that burnt down there when I was about 11 or 12 and there were all kinds of old gardens around in different strange places that looked like they could have structures and barns and everything else but with no more structure, just stone walls.
One evening I was down near that place, I was really young, I was probably 11 or 12, and a glowing figure appeared and started walking out of this little kind of stone structure. It looked like it was walking down steps towards me. Of course, at 11 or 12, I kind of...I just froze for a little bit, because I didn't believe what I was seeing. This figure started walking towards me out of the woods and then, of course, the voice in my head told me to run...so I did. I ran back to the house freaking out because, obviously, as a kid you just you don't know what you're seeing. That kind of put into concrete evidence that things are going on that just, you know, you can't explain. I ran back to the house and ran inside. I didn't say a word. I kind just kept my mouth shut. I went back but not right away. I kind of avoided that area in the day time, you think you're safer in the daylight? So sure I'd always go back and kind of look.
I went back the next day to see where it was coming from and it looked like an old foundation. It was an old stone wall so the indication was that there was a building of some sort. (Church asks what time of day he saw the figure) This was during the evening. It was dusk. So it was just before dark. I always went out to see the fireflies...we were kids. I love nature so I was always rummaging around with whatever I could get my hands on. I just happened to be down there hanging out and I mean I always had feelings on that property there was always something going on. It didn't happen again but that's when I started to just kind of started believing in things. I mean I've had other sightings. A couple years later, it was an object that was approaching the moon and then went behind the moon. I was assuming that it would come out the other side and it never appeared.”
Source: Fade To Black with Jimmy Church – June 28, 2018
Beyond Creepy
NOTE: When I saw that this incident occurred in Temple, Maine my hackles immediately raised. I had heard of that town before. I went back and checked through my archives and discovered that a glowing figure holding a lantern had been seen along Rt. 43 (Intervale Rd.) at different times. I don't know if this farmland, described by the caller, was near Rt. 43. To be honest, the state of Maine has a lot of reports of disappearing hitchhikers, apparitions standing by the road, etc. There are literally hundreds of historical incidents. The nearby town of Farmington is another hot spot for unexplained anomalies. The Sandy River (which also runs through Temple) has been an area where eyewitness have reported various 'people' who looked to be from an earlier time period congregating along the river and underneath bridges. Lon
