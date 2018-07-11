Daily 2 Cents: Wave 'Bye-Bye' -- Tall Being in Green Body Suit -- Bizarre Lights in Hawaii

Join me as I welcome psychic medium, actress and comedian Brett Butler to Arcane Radio. Brett played the title role in the hit comedy series 'Grace Under Fire.' She has appeared in several comedy specials, films and TV series, including 'Anger Management', HBO's 'The Leftovers' and 'How to Get Away with Murder.' Brett will discuss her life as a psychic medium and her spiritual connection with the supernatural. She will offer her insights on various metaphysical subjects and experiences, including her amazing orb photography. You won't want to miss this informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, July 13th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com

At 10:30pm I heard loud noise in living room. Then my 2 yr old starts pointing at something that I can't see and talking to it for several minutes...then waves goodbye and says 'bye-bye.' I find it odd so I put her in my bed for the night. Then I begin to see flashing lights outside my bedroom window and my dog becomes extremely aggressive. At 3:03am I hear a noise and my son is up. He comes and tells me that his TV went dim and he looked over the covers to see if his brother was restarting the movie, only to see an alien in his room watching him. He claimed he's seen one looking at him from the kitchen window before and that he's traveled to space in a "dream". Tonight was different because 2 of my children had weird experiences. -**********“I have several stories. In Hawaii 1998 my father and I witnessed an object with red lights travel above the water. It went left to right a few times and flew up into the sky. My father told me to not tell my mother. Second time was 2011 driving home from work at around 11pm. I live in the boonies in Hawaii. There's a big hill I hate because I had a small 4 cylinder pickup truck. She always struggled up that hill. I look up and I noticed a white light with a long tail flying upwards. I came to a stop and watched it for a few seconds and it vanished. The third time in 2012 I packed seven coworkers into my small pickup, three in the front and four in the back bed. I drove down to 4 corners. It's a spot that had just been covered by the lava flow in Kapoho. It's 2:00-ish in the morning. We're drinking and having a good time. We see a bright flash of light. It's pitch black and then all of a sudden we can see everything around us. We all looked at each other and said let's get the f**k out of here. I wasn't gonna stay to find out what made that bright flash.” - Bongy Kala**********I was outside taking my dog for a walking since he wouldn't stop barking. Buster, the dog, started going towards the backyard which lead into the woods, beyond the fields. I had a flashlight, Phoenix light PD35 800 lumens, and lit the spot up where the dog was barking. To my surprise there was someone standing there trying to hide behind a few thin trees. It was wearing a green full body suit that didn't look like it had creases or wrinkles, was 7 feet tall, and really skinny. The head was kidney bean shaped and dark brown, with 2 huge bug-looking eyes (for some reason I knew it was a helmet and it wasn't there to hurt anything, just curious). I said 'hey how you doing?' It took one look and ran into the woods. I'd been having issues with prowlers, so I waited outside on my driveway to see if it came back.About 5 minutes later, I heard a sound like a muffled vacuum cleaner coming from where the entity ran to, and soon a blue Christmas light led blue in color was moving slowly from north to south along he trail in the woods behind my home. I expected a 4 wheeler with someone playing a joke for some dangerous reason. What I saw, was a blue glowing disc with inset panels, about 20 feet wide and 6 to 8 feet in height. It flew from north to south, than as it went overhead it turned east and zoomed off. The interesting part was I seen the open engine bay. Imagine a porcelain cup, white, upside down. Coming from the center was a dome light on a pole, like a Walmart security camera dome, but it was glowing dark red with black streaks and I saw the red moving around inside the dome like it was a liquid. Beside the dome, also coming from the base of the inverted cup, were 2 black Bakelite 4x4 pillars, one was beside the dome and the other close to the cup's rim. The black bars were moving up and down and around the red dome as if hey controlled direction and speed. On top of the UFO was another red dome a bit smaller than he one underneath.It flew over me than zipped of.My dog was staring at it silence. I ran inside yelling to my wife, grabbed the keys and tried to follow but it was gone. -**************************************************