Daily 2 Cents: Upright 'Tentacled' Being Encounter -- Abducted During Meditation -- Iowa Farmer Reports Panther Problem

I was returning home about 4 am when just off to the left of my driveway something stood up in the field and looked at me. When it saw me stop, get out and look in its direction it than ran or squirmed across the street into the trees. At first I thought a deer, but it was upright and running in a weird way...like an octopus. I think I saw it dragging one tentacle. It then went from tree to tree like it was circling me, so I walked very quickly to the house making sure not to take my eyes off of it. When it was going from tree to tree it would stop at that tree and peek at me from one side or the other than move to the next tree and do the same thing at each tree. So when I went in the house I grabbed a flash light to see if it was a person. Mind you I live in the country so I don’t really think someone was sleeping in my field and dragged there sleeping bag across the street. another thing that helps me know it was not human, when I shined my flash light on it its eye shined green not red like a humans would. After I saw the eye color I went back in the house waiting for it to try to get in or peek in my windows so I laid on my couch looking, waiting and listening. Nothing happened, so I just tried to go to sleep and get over it. By this time I was in denial and thought ok it was a deer.The next morning I thought about what I saw and walked out to the field where I saw it. There was nothing but I remembered what it looked like and it was up right a light shade of blue which could have been from the moon light. It was really skinny and tall with a tear drop shaped head that kind of just formed in to the body no shoulders and long arms that looked like tentacles. But that’s all I remember and know I can say it was flat out the most scariest moment I have ever been through. I have seen ghosts and UFOs but nothing like that. It still scares me just thinking about it and its been almost a month.Just a week or two before my event there was reports of strange lights over one of my city’s neighborhoods that was on the news the next day or day after. I didn’t think twice about this because I was in denial about what I saw until like two weeks after it all happened. I started realizing that it could be possible that I actually saw an alien putting the two events together. -**********Really one night I cannot remember. When I was doing a normal meditation then when I came out of heard a UFO or a jet sound. Then later on I saw that my arm had these dot-like puncture marks in a sort of acute triangle but these marks never heal for weeks, now still the same markings. Did not see the UFO but heard it. Maybe they like just teleported me out the room, did something then I came back like nothing happened. I also have some automatic writing from these aliens. Maybe I was never able to do it before but now I can do them all the time. I have like 300 doodles or these abstract drawings. Maybe they gave to me as a gift. I don't know. Really is a mystery. I have no idea where it all comes from. It may just be from myself, but I never had these abilities till now. I say these are all approximate dates because basically I sort of forgot when it happened or was kind of scared to remember or pushed it out of my mind so that is why I have only some proof as it were. But also when I meditate I can make the phone overheat somehow with my energy. -**********A black cougar (also known as a panther) has killed several pigs and damaged a cow and two dogs according to a rural Prairie du Chien man who says he saw the large cat about two weeks ago on his farm.“I heard him thrashing for about one and half hours with one of my beef cows behind some trees,” said Larry Stluka, who lives about four miles north of Prairie du Chien along Highway 27. Stluka said he got outside at about 5:30 a.m. and went toward the ruckus. He then saw the cougar for 15 to 20 seconds before it got wind of him and disappeared.“He had glossy black fur and pointy ears,” said Stluka. “He was low to the ground and long.”Stluka said he was about 100 yards away when he saw the wild cat who had the cow and her 150-pound calf pinned up against a bluff.“Before I got there, he had the cow by the throat,” said Stluka. “The cow had marks on her throat the size of your fist, as if you took a knife. The hair was gone on her neck down to the brisket. There was a chunk of hide the size of a fist gone on both sides of her throat.”****************************************