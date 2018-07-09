Daily 2 Cents: Unknown Encounter on Mt. Beacon -- The El Yunque Alien Body -- Masked 'Machete Man' in WV

I work as a broadcast engineer and a few years ago I received a phone call around 9:30-10:00ish pm from the on duty ENG that our OTA (over the air) signal had gone out and we were off the air on our OTA platform. The call was with several other ENG as well as my boss at the time. We figured out that the problem was at our transmitter and needed to be corrected manually. My boss asked for someone to volunteer to go with him and after a few seconds of awkward silence I offered.



So our RF transmitter site was located on top of Mt. Beacon in Beacon, NY which was about an hour plus from our station. At the time, I had never been up there so going in the middle of the night was a little spooky. I met my boss and we drove together, got the the mountain a little before midnight. The road up the mountain to the transmitter site is a long, narrow, windy and steep dirt road with a lot of big loose rocks so the drive up and down is scary enough. I can't emphasize enough how dark this drive was. Like pitch black. A few times while going up we would see headlights coming towards us of people out with their off road jeeps which wouldn't be as weird if it weren't the middle of the night. We also saw two different camp fires deep in the woods which I just assumed were groups of locals hanging out drinking. My boss told me that locals hung out near the transmitter site sometimes and should be avoided as they had a tendency to be sketchy. Didn't seem too sketchy to me but what did I know, it was my first time there. My boss also told me that he never travels to that mountain without a gun. He said its more than the locals, "I've seen stuff out here I cant really explain".



We get to the top, do our work on our transmitter, close everything up and start to head back down. As we were heading down, we were at a particularly steep part of the road when you pretty much have to ride your brake because the car won't stop till the incline levels out a little. All of a sudden, 3 deer sprint out in front of us not even looking at our oncoming car causing us to swerve since we were already riding the break. The front of the car hit a rock which stopped our momentum. My boss instantly turned the car off and once the sound of the engine died we heard something BIG run the opposite direction away from the road up the natural slope of the hill. I shined my flashlight in the direction but whatever it was, was already out of sight. We could still see branches moving and leafs settling from being disturbed by whatever ran away. I asked my boss if he thought that was another deer or possibly a bear and he replied "bears run on all fours, whatever that was ran on 2 legs. And bears don't hunt deer, something was chasing them". When we first heard the footsteps, I would estimate they were as close as 10-15 feet from the car when it started to run away but appeared to be standing over us as there was a natural incline up the mountain.



There are a lot of logical explanations like that my boss was just trying to scare me or that it was a local walking/running through the woods but here are a few things to consider: Yes, it could've been a person walking alone through the woods but why chase the deer? And why run away from the car? Also, whatever ran away was out of sight QUICKLY. Like within 3-4 seconds of starting to run UP the hill. This person would have to be in the greatest shape ever to run that quickly up this hill. This also sounded way too big to be a bobcat, mountain lion or coyote. My boss is not the kind of guy that would try to scare people, he's a very stern all business type of guy. He seemed pretty rattled by this and wanted to get off the mountain ASAP.



I ended up going back up that mountain many more times before leaving for a new job and I never saw or heard anything like that night, however, I never went back after sunset. I no longer work for this company and this company no longer owns the transmitter site so I will likely never have a reason to go back. I don't know of any reported sightings or experiences in the area but I do know that over the years there have been many car accidents on that road. I assume all the accidents are due to the poor condition of it but honestly I have no idea. Sgt_Soggybottoms

Join me as I welcome psychic medium, actress and comedian Brett Butler to Arcane Radio. Brett played the title role in the hit comedy series 'Grace Under Fire.' She has appeared in several comedy specials, films and TV series, including 'Anger Management', HBO's 'The Leftovers' and 'How to Get Away with Murder.' Brett will discuss her life as a psychic medium and her spiritual connection with the supernatural. She will offer her insights on various metaphysical subjects and experiences, including her amazing orb photography. You won't want to miss this informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, July 13th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. The site survives solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********I was told of an incident that occurred on an area known as "EL YUNQUE" (Carribean National Forest} in the eastern part of the Island of Puerto Rico. I was told that several Park Rangers at the National Forest witnessed the crash of what appeared to be an aircraft. They immediately set off to take a look at the object fearing it was an aircraft that crashed. When they arrive, they found a UFO burning and aliens lying on the ground. (can't tell how many). The Park Rangers pick up the alien body(s) and took then to their station. There, one of the rangers found a camera and took several pictures of the alien while it was lying on a stretcher. (this is how they prove to me the story was real, I saw the picture which I describe below). I saw a picture of a alien body lying on a stretcher in what looks like an infirmary. The body was lying supine on the stretcher. I guess it has to be something like 4 1/2 or 5 foot tall. The skin looked something like grayish with a rose tone. It only had 4 fingers and toes on each extremity. Its upper extremities reached as far down as what looked to be their knees. Its head was huge, having maximum enlargement at the inferior quadrant of his head. It had eyes that looked to be big and round (even do you can only see little thru a horizontal line defining what might looks like eyelids. Its mouth and nose were in proportion to the proper anatomical positions just like on us humans. Apart from that, body showed signs of first and second degree burns mainly to the left side of his body. (remember, the body was lying supine and cannot see the right side.) I was told that the military came and pick up the alien as well as the UFO and took then the Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in the town of Ceiba which is only 10-20 miles from the incident site. As for the Park Rangers, they were sent back to the United States sometime early after the incident took place. -**********CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — A picture of a masked man walking around with a machete is causing a buzz on social media and concern for some people in Kanawha County.While some think it's fake, the man who saw it said he knows what he saw, and even has pictures.Along a quiet part of Childress Road is where Jeremy Caldwell of South Charleston said he saw a man wearing a mask and twirling a machete."It looked like he was out of a movie," Caldwell said.Caldwell and his brother thought they saw things at first Saturday evening when they drove by a man wearing a hat and jumpsuit with machete in hand. The pair turned around and drove by again to get a better look.**************************************************