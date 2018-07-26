Daily 2 Cents: Unconscious Time Slip -- Britain Heat Wave Sparks Rat Plague -- Liquid Water Lake Found on Mars

Join me as I welcome paranormal researcher / author Nicole Strickland to Arcane Radio. Nicole Strickland currently resides in San Diego, California, and has been innately intrigued with the paranormal since childhood and has studied the field for many years. She has been actively investigating historical landmarks and private residences for paranormal activity since the early 2000s, after a profound experience with the spirit of her beloved grandmother. She is the Founder and Director of the San Diego Paranormal Research Society (SDPRS); and serves as the team’s EVP Specialist and historical locations case manager. Nicole has worked with various Southern California paranormal research teams prior to developing SDPRS in 2009. She was also a core member of the Ghost Research Society holding the GRS Southern California Area Research Director position from 2009 - 2017. Nicole also serves as a consultant to World Paranormal Investigations as well as a California Representative for the American Spectral Society. Nicole has written 5 books, including her most recent title 'San Diego's Most Haunted: The Historical Legacy and Paranormal Marvels.' http://www.authornicolestrickland.com/ - You won't want to miss this interesting show! Join us this Friday, July 27th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com

"Back in 1995, I was driving my car on the highway one ordinary winter night around 3 A.M. Suddenly, everything was quiet and looked as if I was watching a flat TV screen, only minding for the red lights of a car before mine. I could not figure out where I was although I knew perfectly well my way home, but I had no worries. I just kept on driving along the highway that had no more exit lanes, for a length of time that I could not tell. Then suddenly, I was conscious again, like waking up, stuck in a traffic jam, with dozens of cars beeping around, at 4 A.M. That seemed incredible to me! There was no reason at all for those cars to stop and so many of them! More strange was the fact that I saw on my right, in far distance, a huge shiny silver round building, really huge like a stadium, though this kind of architecture was sci-fi at the time. I knew this building did NOT really exist and got away with it by saying to myself that it was another one that I knew was totally different and completely elsewhere. Then I realized I was ten miles ahead of where I should have exited." - Lee Gally**********As temperatures continue to rise - and The Commons environmental audit committee said adapting to a warming climate was "a matter of life and death" - the red-hot heatwave has sparked a plague of rats.Experts say numbers of the rodents have risen alarmingly in recent weeks as they gnaw on food rubbish warmed by weeks of sun, and early-ripened fruit.And as MPs issued an alert over 7,000 heat-related deaths a year, forecasters say it may hit 37C (99f) on Friday for the hottest July day on record, beating the 36.7C (98F) set three years ago.With the mercury rising, councils may step up household bin ­collections in a bid to battle the rising rat population, while Brits have also been told to not exercise outdoors.**********A massive underground lake has been detected for the first time on Mars, raising hopes that more water -- and maybe even life -- exists there, international astronomers said Wednesday.Located under a layer of Martian ice, the lake is about 12 miles (20 kilometers) wide, said the report in the US journal Science.It is the largest body of liquid water ever found on the Red Planet."Water is there. We have no more doubt," co-author Enrico Flamini, the Italian space agency's Mars Express mission manager, told a press conference.Mars is now cold, barren and dry but it used to be warm and wet. It was home to plenty of liquid water and lakes at least 3.6 billion years ago.