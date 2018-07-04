Daily 2 Cents: Thought-Form in the Closet? -- Unexplained Incidents -- What Had I Just Seen?

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

“I remember having an encounter with a creature in my own home during 2009. I lived with my mom and my brother. In my room there was a walk-in closet with a window all the way in the back. It was late one night when me and my brother went to sleep talking about monsters we thought were fake and utterly ridiculous. We even laughed at the fact that there was something called a Slenderman with no eyes or mouth. So we were obviously not scared of such things.As we went to sleep I woke up around 3:00 AM which is odd considering we went to bed at 8:00 that night. I'm not one to wake up abruptly unless it's something wrong. I remembered feeling a presence besides my brother and me in the room. It was cold and quite frightening to be honest. I looked around in my room hoping to see my mom watching over us from the door way of the closet (I don't know why I thought it would be her but I did). Since our nightlight was on I could see things pretty clearly. I looked to my left to see a tall figure in our closet, it had an oval like head with small eyes and appendages hanging from it's face almost like a scruffy beard but it made more sense that it would be some type of structure. It looked over the both of us up and down. At first I thought it was my mind playing tricks on me, since I could be very imaginative but what snapped me out of this is when it pushed some of the clothes hangers out the way and the fact that the window was open. It's skin looked rough and pasty almost like it was in a sauna for two years. It caught a whiff of me being awake and almost immediately I lost consciousness and control over my body. All accounts that were had from that night had not been fully remembered the following morning. Besides the fact that my sheets were in my closet instead of on my bed.” - Crooked Beats0v0**********Honestly this is not a hoax. Back in 2003 when my wife and I lived in Mocksville, NC I believe I had an encounter with aliens. I remembered seeing two very strange looking creatures standing at the foot of my bed! I closed my eyes and reopened them and they were gone. I thought maybe I had still been dreaming so I went back to sleep, but it took awhile as I was a little freaked out.The next morning I got about 7:00 AM to get my shower before I left for work. When I got in the shower and the water ran down my leg I noticed a burning feeling on the back of my left leg. When I turned my leg around to see what it was I had a perfect 2" X 2" square of hair missing on my leg and it was a little red??? I'm not sure what exactly happened that night, but needless to say it freaked me totally out. My wife is the only other person I have told about this, because I figured people would think I'm crazy.About a year later I got up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom. While using the bathroom I noticed a white light zipping across the sky. As I began to stare at it, the object completely stopped. About 30 seconds later it took off again so fast I almost lost track of it. I got my wife up and showed it to her. Neither of us had any idea what in the world it could be since there are no aircraft that I know of that can move like that. -**********“Back in the 80's, in Phoenix, I was driving downtown when I spotted a man dressed all in black - turtleneck sweater in middle of summer in Arizona? His face was stark white, his hair black, his eyes very dark. I looked at him carefully as I passed him and noticed a woman in a bright red shirt. How much of a contrast the two posed as they walked down the street. I glanced in my side mirror and he wasn't there but when I turned my head, he was there walking on the sidewalk! He was completely invisible in my mirrors but yet there he was next to the lady in the red shirt! He made eye contact with me for a few seconds but it felt like time slowed down as he walked past my window. When the light changed and I moved forward, he was crossing the street going in my direction and as I passed through the intersection I looked in my mirror, he was not there. I took a quick look and as I turned my head his eyes were on me again. I sped up and drove away... shaken. What had I just seen?” - Angel Woolf****************************************