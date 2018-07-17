Daily 2 Cents: Strangers in My Kitchen -- Abduction From Tanning Bed? -- 'I saw something on the Moon'

Join me as I welcome paranormal investigators Tobias & Emily Wayland from 'The Singular Fortean Society' to Arcane Radio. Their motto is “expanding the imaginable by investigating the impossible.” Tobias Wayland is a passionate fortean and outspoken paranormal agnostic who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He’s spent the last nine years actively investigating the unusual; for the first five years as a MUFON field investigator, and the last four independently. Emily is an ardent craftsperson and devoted monster enthusiast who graduated from the Universities of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Madison. An accomplished artist, designer, and photographer. Her lifetime love affair with monsters of all varieties has led her to pursue them in real life, and she hopes that her expertise in photography will help her capture one — at least on film. The Waylands are members of 'Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research' and have been involved in the Chicago winged humanoid investigations. You won't want to miss this informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, July 20th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com

“This made me remember a strange thing that happened when I was a kid. I don't think there was anything paranormal about it but it was still strange and unsettling. I woke up in the middle of the night and wanted some water so I got up to get some. When I walked into the kitchen there were three to five adults standing in a circle in the dark talking quietly. I stopped and just looked at them for a while and they stopped talking and looked at me. I thought maybe they were my dad's friends even though he wasn't with them and I didn't recognize any of them. Eventually I decided that must be the case and continued on without speaking to get my water and go back to bed. As soon as I lost interest in them they lost interest in me and went back to their conversation. I never told my dad because I was too afraid he would tell me he had no idea who they were. They weren't any of his friends that I've met before or since but nothing was taken that I know of and we weren't harmed so I decided to keep it to myself. It makes me uncomfortable thinking about it.” - Claire Carter**********I fell asleep on my couch in Columbus, OH at around 1:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on 7-8-17. Then I woke up on my back, inside of what I equated to being an enclosed tanning bed-like apparatus. It felt as if I was traveling at a high rate of speed and the ride was very turbulent. I began to look around and one of the things I remember seeing is a worn down "yellow labeling" on the inside of whatever the hell I was enclosed in. The next thing I know, at least my head was no longer enclosed as I saw an alien take an object and touched my forehead with it and I was "out cold". I woke back up on couch in the exact same position I fell asleep on with my CPAP on just as it was prior to this "possible abduction". I had no fear, not sure why.. In the ensuing minutes after waking up I tried to make sense of what had happened. There was no missing time, I was back up within a half hour. Had a sick like feeling in my stomach, open waking up and its been on and off all day.Description of the alien I saw: Structurally, it was similar to many of the common air craft aliens we see in our American pop culture documentaries (Short around 3 feet, thin body, big dark eyes, funny shaped head) accept this one had rather dark scaly skin, not true gray. One the the things that stood out was the wide of its arm and forearm, it was the equivalent of a broomstick width the arm was the same width as the forearm. I was unconscious seconds after he put the object between my eyebrows and forehead.Other information about me which you may or may not find relevant.Since the age of 8 years old I have been an experiencer of sleep paralysis -entity attacks, but even before this the paranormal world seemed to antagonize me at a really young age. I can remember some things just before the age of two. I've had thousands of negative nocturnal (non physical) attacks by paranormal entities, like smacking, prodding, choking and senses manipulation (I've also had a few positive ones like when I was tapped on the shoulder after falling asleep while feeding my infant son a bottle which caused the nipple to go adrift from his mouth.Lately, I'd say within the last year, I've seen very bright lights in my dreams on more than one occasion. I have been "spiritually probed" several times, mostly in the back of my head - cerebellum, but also in the navel and unfortunately my fudge tunnel a time or two. I'm not psychotic or mental, I've never done drugs, and rarely consume alcohol. -**********“I had my telescope out last summer - I'd stay out til 2 AM watching the moon and such, until one night I saw something that made me pull my eye away from the lense. I rubbed my eyes, looked at the moon with my naked eyes, and attempted to look again. After 5 minutes or so of watching, I saw it again. What did I see? Well, I know this sounds crazy, but.... I saw one of the craters open, and open and shut quickly. Towards the bottom left on the moon. I packed up my telescope then and only had it out once since then....” - FireArmageddon**************************************************