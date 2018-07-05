Daily 2 Cents: Psychic Projection of Horrible Creature -- Arcane Radio is Back! -- 'Monster' From the Bright Light

Arcane Radio presents Brett Butler - psychic medium / actress & comedian

Join me as I welcome psychic medium, actress and comedian Brett Butler to Arcane Radio. Brett played the title role in the hit comedy series 'Grace Under Fire.' She has appeared in several comedy specials, films and TV series, including 'Anger Management', HBO's 'The Leftovers' and 'How to Get Away with Murder.' Brett will discuss her life as a psychic medium and her spiritual connection with the supernatural. She will offer her insights on various metaphysical subjects and experiences, including her amazing orb photography. You won't want to miss this informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, July 13th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com

When I was about 6 yrs old I had just had breakfast and then went into what we called the playroom, which was on the first floor front room. I was looking in the toy box when I noticed a bright light started coming from the front where the windows are. I didn't think much of it at first but it kept getting brighter and seemed light the whole wall. I had to shield my eyes and remember thinking maybe it some eclipse or something because we had just had one. By the way this was around 1970. Anyway after the light started to dim I saw what I thought of as a monster floating in front of me. I started to back away toward the doorway more scared than ever, but when I got to the doorway, it was like I hit a wall. But I was in the doorway and could not get through. I looked up and the window was cranked open, so I tried to yell up through it but nothing came out but a tiny squeak. I was trying to yell "Mom" because last I saw she was doing the dishes in the kitchen.



Anyway I kept trying but nothing came out.. that's the last thing I remember until I woke up propped up against the wall in a sitting position and at that time no memory of what had happened before. I was confused and just thought I must have fallen asleep. I walked out to dining room and my mom said 'there you are. 'Where were you? I said I think I must have fell asleep in the playroom...she said 'no, I looked in there.' So I just figured she peeked in but didn't see me because I was against the wall next to the doorway. She said she thought I went out to play because I was out for a few hours since breakfast. I also saw my shirt was on backwards, my belt was unbuckled and pockets turned out.



Over the next week or so I started to remember it all and it was so vivid. I just thought maybe it was a dream, after all I was only six. But the memories stayed with me all this time. It wasn't until years later when I was watching a show about aliens that it all hit me. On the show someone talked about a bright light and pretty much what happened to me....that I realized that was what must have happened to me. Being so young at that time I just thought of it as a monster. Thanks - J.P. Philadelphia Pa

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. The site survives solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

“In 1988 a woman I knew for 6 years had married and moved to California. She invited me to come visit. One day I was holding her baby of 2 years and we were looking out a kitchen window. Then my friend came up beside us and transformed. We could only see the woman's face at that time it changed into a greenish hologram of a creature with horns. This scared both of us and the baby started to cry. I didn't want to believe what I saw at the time.A second time was 5 years later at a different house in 1993. At that time I was visiting with my friend and her husband and little girl. I was holding her cat one morning looking out an Arcadia window. She came up behind me as I turned to chat with her, what stood before me was a greenish hologram creature in front of her about an inch away from her body. It had claws, horns and fangs. The cat scratched me trying to get away and then hid under the couch, terrified. She shook her head and the image disappeared. She said, 'Scared you didn't I'. Yes she did. She also attacked me a day later with psychic energy that paralyzed me. It took a lot of my ability to gain my movements back and become balanced again. I realized that what was happening was all too real. Left never to return. We are no longer friends.” - Barbara Duncan************************************************************