Daily 2 Cents: Porta-Potty Portal? -- Large 'Manta Ray' Shaped Object Observed -- What Happens if Nessie is Captured?

It was about 2:30-3:00 AM last night (7/10/2018), and we were on this road in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area. The road is called 52nd street, we were just outside of the airport and in the countryside. I looked to my left and I see about 100 feet out. It was was the front of this large Manta Ray shaped object frozen in midair on a 45 degree slant. The front of the object was white and had this ring surrounding the top of the craft. It had this green light circling through it and as we were driving. We saw the back side and it had these huge white lights and they were in a pyramid shape, very symmetrical looking. As we continued driving, it did not move from the spot that I spotted it at. I didn’t really believe in UFO’s and other extraterrestrial things but this thing was clear as day and one of the most technologically advanced craft I have ever seen in my life. It was the most shocking this I’ve ever seen on this planet. SD

Join me as I welcome psychic medium, actress and comedian Brett Butler to Arcane Radio. Brett played the title role in the hit comedy series 'Grace Under Fire.' She has appeared in several comedy specials, films and TV series, including 'Anger Management', HBO's 'The Leftovers' and 'How to Get Away with Murder.' Brett will discuss her life as a psychic medium and her spiritual connection with the supernatural. She will offer her insights on various metaphysical subjects and experiences, including her amazing orb photography. You won't want to miss this informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, July 13th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com

“Here's a good one that I was not the only witness to! My husband and I were attending a motorcycle rally. Neither of us were under the influence of anything. I had to use the restroom, so I found where the porta-potties were. I started to get in line, when a tall lady in khaki shorts, a tank top, hiker boots and with brown hair in a ponytail sort of cut me off in long strides and walked straight into the porta-potty I was headed for. The door slammed. I thought, oh well, I'll wait. So, I stood just a few feet away anxiously waiting for the door to move because I had to go! The minutes ticked by. It was taking her an awfully long time. I continued to wait for a while, and then it just seemed ridiculous. I noticed that she had not turned the knob to latch the door.I went up to the porta-potty and knocked, calling out "hello, are you in there, ma'am?" No answer. I stuck my finger in the crack of the door and pulled it open a tiny bit to see if she had passed out in there or something. My husband saw what I was doing, and he asked if she was in there. I was so shocked! I pulled the door wide open so he could see, and announced, "there's no one in there." Neither one of us could figure out where she had gone! The porta-potty didn't have a back door. I was watching for any movement or sound so I could get my turn in there. It made no sense. She was too tall to have stepped out unnoticed and slipped away. I think it was a time slip. Perhaps in some past year, there had been a doorway there to something else, like maybe a booth that served food. For whatever reason, she walked through my time to get to wherever she was going?!” - notsoseriousmoonlight********************A Scottish government-funded body has a plan in place if the Loch Ness Monster should ever be found.Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) prepared the "partly serious, partly fun" code of practice in 2001 amid a period of intense interest in Nessie.This year's interest has been piqued by scientists gathering DNA from the loch, and Scotland's first minister saying she believes there is a monster.SNH said it would "dust off" the plan if Nessie was discovered.The code of practice was drawn up to offer protection to new species found in the loch, including a monster.It stipulates that a DNA sample should be taken from any new creature, and then it should be released back into the loch.**************************************************