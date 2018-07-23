Daily 2 Cents: Michalak Friend Irradiated by Unknown Entity in 2016! -- Huge Feline-Like Cryptid -- There is a 'Higher Power'

Michalak Friend Irradiated by Unknown Entity in 2016!
Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba, Canada - 2016-11-30 00:00: My husband went to bed slightly before me, he was on the far side of the bed facing towards my side and the door. I came to bed slightly after him. I lay down and closed my eyes. I reopened my eyes as I had an uneasy feeling and saw a grey entity standing beside my husband. I immediately closed my eyes tight as I was so scared. I re-opened my eyes to ensure that I had saw what I had saw. It was still standing beside my husband looking at us. I was not dreaming as I had just lay down. I kept my eyes closed and went to sleep shortly after. Both of us slept thru the night which is totally unusual for both of us and we woke up feeling very refreshed. Shortly after this encounter my husband's hair began falling out in patches all over his head and his hair went very grey with a broad grey streak down the top center of his head. I also lost a significant amount of hair from my head but mostly top center of my head. I did not get patches like my husband.
The bald patches on my husbands head did not grow in for several months and then started to grow in. After the encounter my husband was almost totally grey-haired. I have pictures of him after. Slowly his patches began growing back in but the new hair was totally dark brown with little or no grey. His remaining hair started growing out dark brown. At this time his hair is almost pure dark brown as it was before the encounter but his beard remains white.
We discussed the encounter with each other and feel that we were likely affected by radiation from the entity and we may have been abducted and returned.
My husband George worked with Steve Michalak (The Falcon Lake Incident) and observed the burns that he had received at Falcon Lake. He knew Steve to be a totally honest and upstanding man. He totally believes that Steve saw what he claimed to have seen and that he was badly injured by radiation burns from the UFO. We live approx. 125 km from where Steve was burnt at Falcon Lake. My husband's time with Steve totally convinced him UFOs are coming to earth. - MUFON
**********
Huge Feline-Like Cryptid
“I once saw an animal that jumped in front of my car and EASILY loped...not full run...in front of my car as I was doing 45 to 55 in Milwaukee. Looked feline, but HUGE. And as f--k, cause, as I mentioned I was doing 45 to 55 and it suddenly hit get away speed and it was just gone. Gone. It was a beautiful animal, but not normal. Just saying. It was like it slipped into our space and then slipped back. It was sandy colored, lighter underbelly, I'd estimate from tail to nose, minimum 12 feet, small head for its body, I'd estimate about at least 3 feet at shoulder, but hard to tell cause it was in full lope mode. My testimony.” - Ron Winters
Beyond Creepy
**********
There is a 'Higher Power'
Mormon Lake, AZ - 1986-07-10 - 19:15:
1. Out camping.
2. Odd lights to the south, flying low over horizon.
3. Thought they were helicopter lights but no known flight path out that way, military?
4. All of a sudden they were all around me. Small basketball-sized floating orbs. From seeing them in the distance, say at least 10 miles away, to having them all around me was a second or 2 at the most. They floated around me, I yelled, "ok MF's", as I readied myself for a fight, "lets get it on". The next thing I remembered, at that time, was waking up the next morning. We were fully clothed, laying on our sleeping bags, (which were in the tent the night before). We were to be out camping for another week at least. Instead, we woke up, didn't speak to each other, packed up camp and went home. Very very strange.
5.Later I went to a college and took a writing course. The instructor had us do some free writing and this all came out. I am remembering things even now. I spoke with them on a ship of some sort. It was transparent inside, meaning you could see out in all directions. The sides and top, bottom, etc. like riding in a glass elevator. Feeling no movement. They were friendly and answered my questions. They read my mind I guess. I asked about a higher power in the (no human word applicable) cosmos, for lack of a better word. They said 'yes' but they didn't know what it was. That interaction with them, the little guys, just came back to me a few months ago. I feel the need to share this but as you may imagine, this is a bit out of my league. Maybe you could get back with me? There is a lot more but the main point is yes, there is a higher power. Thanks, Brian - MUFON
**********
**********
**********
**********
