Daily 2 Cents: Malevolent 'Virgin Mary' / 'Gingerbread Man' Shadow Figure -- Whited-Faced Being in Forest -- Kecksburg UFO Festival

“I'm calling you from Toronto, Canada. I'm just gonna use my middle name, which is Anna. I just wanted to tell you that when I was young, still staying in my crib, there were these, they looked like... I think they were shadow people. They were sort of the shape of a Gingerbread Man. They were adult sizes and they were grey and you could see through them. They were quite transparent. They were standing... all those who were adult sizes were standing around my crib and there was only one that was about my size. It was a lot shorter. I remember this like it was yesterday. I screamed and punched the smaller one and when I screamed, they disappeared and my mother woke up because she was in the room with my sister. Of course, I don't think they saw anything because I questioned my sister later on and she said she did not see anything.



My second experience... I was married. I was at my sister's cottage with my husband and my first child, she was about 18 months, sleeping in a small crib. This was at my sister's cottage, a very small room and I remember waking up because there was this illuminated figure sort of the shape of the outline of the Virgin Mary and it was bright bright bright illuminating the room. Of course, I was frozen and worried for my daughter because the crib was right at the foot of the bed and there was no other room except to go through this figure to get to my daughter. I thought I was hallucinating. I tried to wake up my husband but that didn't work. I put my head under the covers thinking I was hallucinating. I peeked again and it was still there. It exuded a very malevolent vibe and I was scared out of my mind. I was so frozen I don't think I could have gotten up to get to my daughter because I was just frozen in fear.”

Theories about UFOs, Bigfoot and paranormal activity will be in the air and on the big screen as part of the 13th Kecksburg UFO Festival July 27-29.



The annual festival sponsored by Kecksburg Fire Department and EMS includes a UFO conference at 1 p.m. July 29 that will call attention to an upcoming feature film, “Kecksburg,” about events that reportedly took place on Dec. 9, 1965, when several people said an object resembling a UFO landed in Kecksburg.



Kecksburg UFO Festival



When: 6-11 p.m. July 27, noon-11 p.m. July 28, noon-5 p.m. July 29



Admission: Free, donation requested at the door for the UFO conference at 1 p.m. July 29; entry fees for Corn Hole Tournament and Bed Race



Where: Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Dept. grounds and social hall, 5128 Water St., Mt. Pleasant Township



Details: 724-423-9540 or kecksburgvfd.com

Source: Beyond The Darkness - July 21, 2013**********I was just walking outside with my pellet gun in the forest in my backyard. I heard that weird rumble noise a little, not a big rumble and between the branched. I see this white face with no eyes and just a mouth with little teeth in it. I did not shoot with my little pellet pistol because I was horrified but amazed at the same time, It was like 20 feet off and my pistol was good to shoot at like 16 feet. 30 seconds passed and he ran away. I tried to follow him but I estimate he was going to like 30kh or something. I found a bird, dead and mutilated. - MUFON**************************************************