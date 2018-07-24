Daily 2 Cents: Entity 'Talked' Through Stuffed Parrot -- Oregon Coast Shaking -- 'Blood Moon' Prophecy?

Join me as I welcome paranormal researcher / author Nicole Strickland to Arcane Radio. Nicole Strickland currently resides in San Diego, California, and has been innately intrigued with the paranormal since childhood and has studied the field for many years. She has been actively investigating historical landmarks and private residences for paranormal activity since the early 2000s, after a profound experience with the spirit of her beloved grandmother. She is the Founder and Director of the San Diego Paranormal Research Society (SDPRS); and serves as the team’s EVP Specialist and historical locations case manager. Nicole has worked with various Southern California paranormal research teams prior to developing SDPRS in 2009. She was also a core member of the Ghost Research Society holding the GRS Southern California Area Research Director position from 2009 - 2017. Nicole also serves as a consultant to World Paranormal Investigations as well as a California Representative for the American Spectral Society. Nicole has written 5 books, including her most recent title 'San Diego's Most Haunted: The Historical Legacy and Paranormal Marvels.' http://www.authornicolestrickland.com/ - You won't want to miss this interesting show! Join us this Friday, July 27th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com

----------

Big thanks to my newest Arcane Radio Patrons...sjgilmore052 & mojavejoe



Become a 'Arcane Radio' Patron for only $1 per month! https://patron.podbean.com/ArcaneRadio



Each $1+ donation gives that Patron:



- a 'thank you' mention on Arcane Radio, and a 'thank you' post on the 'Phantoms & Monsters' blog and on all of our social media (Facebook, Twitter, Tumbler, Google+)



- an entry into a weekly drawing to receive a free copy of my most recent eBook / Kindle title. Currently, my most recent book is 'Mothman Dynasty: Chicago's Winged Humanoids.' If the winner prefers to receive one of my other titles instead, that is acceptable.



- an entry into a monthly drawing to receive a free signed copy of my most recent paperback title.



Thanks! Lon

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

“I should probably send this or post it via email but here's something that happened to me when I was about 3 or 4. 1st of all, I have a pretty clear memory of my childhood. I can remember getting stitches on my head at 2 and other things. This happened between 3 and 4 years old. I recently just laid down in my bed to take a nap. Not long after I heard a high pitched sort of ringing sound like "shhheeeeeeeeennnnn" (sort of how you'd imagine a samurai sword being unsheathed sound FX) then at the foot of my bed a glowing ball of light (what looked like glowing liquid mercury) appeared. I heard, 'Don't be scared'. The funny thing is I had this stuffed parrot and the ball of light made its beak move when he spoke. It was a warm male voice from what I recall. Anyways it talked for a while. I have the impression that it was giving me instructions of sorts. When it finished the only thing I can remember him saying was 'You will remember this at a later time. Do you understand?' And I replied awkwardly, 'Oohhhhhkaaaaay' thinking 'Wow this is weird' with a sort of half smile on my face. It vanished instantly afterwards. I've always remembered this odd encounter just not what the entity was telling me. I figure I'll remember when the time is right. I've also had experienced sudden missing time but that's another less pleasant story.” - SeanPMLeviathen**********Seven earthquakes ranging from 3.2 to 5.6 magnitudes were reported off Oregon's southern coast Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quakes, on average, were clustered about 126 miles west of Crescent City, California. No tsunami warnings were announced.Don Blakeman, a geophysicist at the National Earthquake Information Center, said the magnitudes haven't yet been serious, adding that quakes of this caliber occur fairly often off the coast.Though the 5.6, which happened at 7:44 a.m., qualifies as a moderate earthquake, the impacts would be more significant if it had occurred on land rather than 10 kilometers under the sea, Blakeman said.**********The longest total lunar eclipse of the 21st century takes place this Friday, July 27.The total phase of the "blood moon" eclipse of July 27 will last 1 hour and 43 minutes, during which Earth's natural satellite will turn a spectacular red or ruddy-brown color. From start to finish, the entire celestial event will last nearly 4 hours.The eclipse won't be visible to viewers in North America, except via webcasts. But observers in much of Africa, the Middle East, southern Asia and the Indian Ocean region will get an eyeful, given cooperative weather, according to lunar scientist Noah Petro, of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.**********The Interior Department on Thursday proposed the most sweeping set of changes in decades to the Endangered Species Act, the law that brought the bald eagle and the Yellowstone grizzly bear back from the edge of extinction but which Republicans say is cumbersome and restricts economic development.The proposed revisions have far-reaching implications, potentially making it easier for roads, pipelines and other construction projects to gain approvals than under current rules. One change, for instance, would eliminate longstanding language that prohibits considering economic factors when deciding whether or not a species should be protected.The agency also intends to make it more difficult to shield species like the Atlantic sturgeon that are considered “threatened,” which is the category one level beneath the most serious one, “endangered.”****************************************