Daily 2 Cents: Elevator Opens Into the Twilight Zone -- Helped by 4 MIB -- Tall Black Shiny Aliens

It was the summer of 1995 when I was 19-years-old, living in Culpepper, Virginia. I really didn't see an alien space craft but I was abducted. It all started when I was sleeping in my bedroom. I was sleeping on my bed when I rolled over onto my left side. I opened my eyes and saw this alien looking down on me. The alien was smoke (black) colored skin, had shiny, black reflective eyes. It was tall and slender. When I looked into the eyes of the alien, I immediately froze. I was defenseless and had no control over my body. I couldn't even move or speak. I tried to open my mouth and scream but I couldn't. The alien took over my neurological system, which made it difficult for me to move. The only thing that I could do was watch in horror.



The alien then lifted their hand and I suddenly saw a bright flash of light that last for about a second. I was then on what appeared to be the craft. The room (inside the craft) was really bright. I saw 3 other aliens. They had me on a hard bed which was made out of some type of smooth stone. I then watched them inject a needle that had 3 smaller needles around it, inside my right bicep. I didn't feel any pain but I was able to feel the coldness of the needle. After the injection, an alien came over to me, lifted his hand up and a bright flash of light fulfilled my eyes. I was then back in my house, laying on my bed. I got out of bed and went into the kitchen and turned on the light. There, I observed my right arm (bicep muscle) and I saw markings (red dots) where they had injected me with their needles. I saw one dot, about 3cm and 3 smaller dots (about 1cm) that surrounded the bigger dot. This was my encounter. RR

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. The site survives solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

“Back when my mom was in the hospital, I stayed with her for about 5 days. She was on the 6th floor whereas the food court and snack machines were on the basement floor. I live in a small town so our hospital is the only place that has 6 floors. I went up and down the elevator so much that I knew this place like the back of my hands. Anyway, one day I was going down to get a drink and a Kit Kat. Everything was normal except the card reader on the coke machine didn’t work. I got on the elevator and selected the 6th floor when I got off, there was just empty walls. No nurses stations, no rooms, no painting, furniture, nothing. I walked towards one end to see random size white buildings and the other end to see tall skyscrapers and a shiny, metal window type building. I called out over and over but no one replied. I went to the stop where the elevators were and they were gone. I took out my phone to call the hospital to tell them I was lost but my phone didn't have any bars (this was a few years ago with the flip phones) I kept looking at the windows hoping to find some sort of person that I can alert but no one was down there; no cars for miles. After realizing that I was literally screwed, my panic attacks kicked in.I laid on the ground, staring at the wall, trying to calm myself down for a half hour. When I woke up, the place all looked the same except for the elevators, they were back and I felt a sigh of relief. I got in, pushed the 5th floor which was the maternity ward and the doors shut. When they opened, there was the basic light colored walls, borders trimmed with little duckies and the sounds of people talking and babies crying. I found the fire escape and figured I'll take my chances on getting to mom's floor. I opened the door and I was back on the 6th floor, the real one. I walked into mom's room and she said 'That was fast'. I told her I must have been gone for over an hour but she said I had been gone for less than 5 minutes. I looked at the TV andwas still on (it's a 30 minute show). I don't know what happened to me or where I was but I still don’t trust elevators.” - Lisa Gibson**********In 1980, on a late spring day, I was driving up to Oregon when I somehow got off on a logging road which was winding along a steep mountain. After a while, I noticed that the road was narrowing, and I was afraid to follow it any further. I decided to try and turn my car around, and drive back to Cave Junction, Oregon which was about 30 minutes away. As I was backing up the car, it went off of the road, and the rear end of the car was off the road and the car was tottering. I slowly got out, and was trying to figure out how to get my dogs out, which were in their kennel in the back of the car. If I tried to reach them, the car could tumble down the cliff. While I was trying to decide what to do, a big car pulled up, and 4 tall oriental men, with a strange skin tone, (too orange) got out of the car. In spite of the 100+ degree heat of the day, they were all wearing black trench coats. I said 'Hello', and they did not reply. Without a word, they went to the front of my car, and picked it up, and sat it back in the road, facing the direction back to home. I do not think that even twice that number of humans could have lifted my car from the front end only and place it on the road. I do not remember how I got past their car, or they passed mine, as they were headed up the fire break road as I was originally as well. The after-thought of the encounter left me really scared, and as soon as I was back in town, I rented a hotel room and slept for a couple of days. I apologize for reporting this some 40 years later. Those weird men on the mountain saved our lives, but they still scared me. -**************************************************