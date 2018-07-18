Daily 2 Cents: Cloaked Being Stalking Us! -- Man Admits to 675 Human Sacrifices -- 100 Ft. Fissure Prompts Park Closure

Join me as I welcome paranormal investigators Tobias & Emily Wayland from 'The Singular Fortean Society' to Arcane Radio. Their motto is “expanding the imaginable by investigating the impossible.” Tobias Wayland is a passionate fortean and outspoken paranormal agnostic who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He’s spent the last nine years actively investigating the unusual; for the first five years as a MUFON field investigator, and the last four independently. Emily is an ardent craftsperson and devoted monster enthusiast who graduated from the Universities of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Madison. An accomplished artist, designer, and photographer. Her lifetime love affair with monsters of all varieties has led her to pursue them in real life, and she hopes that her expertise in photography will help her capture one — at least on film. The Waylands are members of 'Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research' and have been involved in the Chicago winged humanoid investigations. You won't want to miss this informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, July 20th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com

