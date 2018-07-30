Daily 2 Cents: Can Meditation Enhance Perception? -- Kangaroos Mob Australia's Capital -- Arcane Radio...Eric Altman

Can Meditation Enhance Perception?
By James Hirlehey - (submission): Most people believe that everything which exists is there for a reason and fits within the limits of rational thinking. We forget that this is just a belief, a paradigm determined by the time in which we live.
This rationale is considered powerful enough to explain everything without resorting to less tangible elements, such as God. The universe is conceived as a mechanism, formed by assembled pieces, which can be dissected, analyzed and finally comprehended.
The popular belief is that human beings have the power to understand creation and the wider universe. Everything follows a logical process, therefore can be framed within the same parameters described above. Therefore, everything that the prevailing scientific paradigm hasn’t been able to decipher must be, logically speaking, nonexistent or false.
Religions and traditions, on the contrary, have guided us from ancient times; it is very much a modern concept to believe that everything must fit and be easily explained. Though traditions are may not be entirely plausible, they still point to ideas which stretch the limits of contemporary thinking.
Just as the senses have limits to comprehend reality which can be fooled by an illusion, human reason also can be challenged too. Here’s where meditation is a useful tool to venture beyond the boundaries of normal thinking, leading to new knowledge and expansion of understanding.
Meditation breaks the conventional limits that forces people to comprehend via a process of scientific evaluation only. This method of relaxation opens the senses to an infinite universe full of new realities.
A new level of perception:
When you are in the habit of meditating, you may "see things" during a session. What you "see" can be a product of your mind letting itself go and creating images from all the elements which are present in your day to day life. Conversely, you may also be perceiving a response to stimuli, whether it’s an emotion, an energy or a smell; sometimes a memory may be triggered at an unexpected moment.
Practicing yoga and meditation helps to seek the balance of mind, body, and spirit. By silencing intrusive thoughts, lowering the stressful noise of everyday life, it’s possible to reach inner peace. A perfect state of silence and full connection with the environment, some call it enlightenment. When all that peripheral noise has been shut down, there’s the potential for perception to expand making space for new ideas and thoughts.
When meditating, Buddhists manage to minimize their brain activity, eliminating sensory stimuli, thoughts, memories and mental processes that occur even during sleep. The normal activity can act as a blindfold for other levels of perception and understanding.
Intense meditation causes brain changes known as neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt and transform according to the stimuli it receives. During stress, the brain returns to a more primitive type of speech. Analyzing Buddhist monks’ brain activity during meditation scientists have been able to record the transition of conscious states. This includes the brain whilst alert as well as in a more relaxed and receptive state. The last phase achieved for those with great meditative skills is a state that can be considered as a deep rest without being asleep, silencing all the voices and reaching inner peace.
Meditation can alter your perception to a new way of seeing and communicating with the energies in the environment. These visions may contain Jungian archetypes, mandalas, numbers, even messages from the angelic cohorts. Establishing contact with the unconscious means getting in touch with your own darkness and repressed desires. Such hidden aspects are part of the accumulated energy within yourself which can also provide messages for self-improvement, forgiveness and perhaps, from the beyond.
During the night many people are more perceptive to the energies that surround them. Some even report feeling someone else laying in their bed, or just watching them from the door frame. There are also some who claim to feel presences mainly during long meditation sessions.
What should I do?
If you have been able to establish some level of connection with paranormal energies or have empowered your third eye and begun to have new perceptions of the world around you, it is possible that you have managed to ascend to a higher level of consciousness.
It is often believed that these perceptions are only "felt" by certain types of persons but you are always surrounded by this energy. However, it’s sometimes possible to lack the spiritual maturity to accept them, or the decision to accept their meaning. Meditation can be a tool powerful enough to provoke a consciousness rebirth of individuals whether they are gifted or not.
If during your meditation you start to sense blurry images, symbols or forms, keep calm and let yourself register all the energy you’re surrounded by. Analyze the images, shapes or figures that appear to understand the message you’re receiving during meditation.
In conclusion:
People who experience this type of perception or have recurring sensations shouldn’t be frightened. Instead they should seek to deepen and sharpen the sensations and thus develop the latent extrasensory power they have.
Paranormal events are merely the scientifically unexplained phenomena that end up being studied by parapsychology. There are many branches of knowledge devoted to the study of those subtle but powerful connections that occur when we develop a different level of perception, like telepathy, tarot reading, psychic abilities, remembering past lives, and reaching the beyond.
Suggested Images:
https://pixabay.com/en/smoke-human-alone-weird-drugs-1031060/
https://pixabay.com/en/fantasy-spirit-nightmare-dream-2847724/
https://pixabay.com/en/spirit-creepy-halloween-ghost-2304469/
**********
Kangaroos Mob Australia's Capital
Mobs of kangaroos have been raiding patches of grass in the Australian capital Canberra, driven to the city's sports fields, back yards and roadsides by food scarcity.
Canberra residents have taken to social media with images of the jumping marsupials exploring outside their usual habitats. But beyond the cute photo opportunities, the hungry kangaroos are at risk of dying on the roads as their feeding times coincide with rush hour.
Canberra has more than 30 nature reserves, with most hosting hundreds of Eastern Grey Kangaroos, and it is not unusual to see them in the reserves or in roads or yards nearby, Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Parks and Conservation Service Director Daniel Iglesias told CNN.
But he said this winter the animals were far more visible. Read more at Mobs of kangaroos take to streets of Australia's capital over food shortages
**********
Facebook event announcement: Eric Altman - PA Bigfoot & Crypto Investigator - Arcane Radio
PLEASE NOTE:
When I was with the previous radio show, a JC Johnson tribute was produced, but never aired. This oversight was one of several reasons why I left that radio show. I plan to rectify that. I will be hosting several investigators and friends of JC's on Arcane Radio in future shows, and we will discuss some of JC's exploits. Thanks for understanding. Lon
**********
TODAY'S TOP LINKS
A Legendary Tale of a Werewolf
TTSA Announces Launch of the ADAM Research Project
Did Davy Crockett Encounter Sasquatch?
Bigfoot as an Interdimensional Interloper
More Cases of Mass Hysteria and “Demonic Possession” After Students Report Seeing Paranormal Entities
**********
True Tales of the Mojave: From Talking Rocks to Yucca Man (Center Books on the American West)
The Real Men In Black: Evidence, Famous Cases, and True Stories of These Mysterious Men and their Connection to UFO Phenomena
Bigfoot: Surprising Encounters With Bigfoot/Sasquatch In The United States
Aliens, Angels and Demons: Extraterrestrial Life in Judaism/Kabbalah and its Relevance for Modern Times.
UPDATED WEEKLY: Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs
**********
PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube - Spotify - Google Play - blubrry - Player FM - TuneIn - Podbay FM - Spreaker - acast
Disclaimer:
The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.
Fair Use Notice:
This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.
Please Note:
On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.
© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved