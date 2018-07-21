Daily 2 Cents: Abduction, Implants & Trauma -- Dogman? Doubtful... -- 'Genie' Possession at University

ARCANE RADIO PODCASTS: PodBean - iTunes - Stitcher - YouTube



Abduction from home. Lost time. Next day my whole back was frozen. I could not walk and top of wrist a lump appeared. I grew up in Glendora, California and that is when abductions began.Went decades with no signs of abductions until recently. I was told (By someone? Vague memory) that it is an organic tracking device in my wrist. My back has repaired. The chiropractor said I was in a car accident. Trauma to my back and muscles. No car accident occurred. The pain in wrist is gone and the lump is still there.I have no more memory, but I am an intuitive and was surprised by my guides letting me know that I was a child abductee.As a child in Glendora I always feared when a round light circle appeared in my bedroom. Not sure if anyone else is having the same experience? Thank, Robyn -**********CHICAGO (CBS) — A new study names Chicago the rat capital of the U.S.According to a study by the apartment search service “Rent Hop,” the city received 50,963 rat complaints last year – more than any other city in the country.New York came in a distant second place, followed by Washington, D.C., and Boston.The study also found the number of rat complaints jumped 55% since 2014.Logan Square, Englewood, and West Ridge topped the list for most rat complaints called in to 3-1-1.The study claims “when comparing the number of complaints per 100,000 residents, Chicago topped the list with 1876.09 complaints per 100,000 residents.”**********A man was left in shock after spotting what he describes as a 'dogman' - a 6ft half man-half dog creature running through the woods.Scott Carpenter was walking when he saw the dark coloured beast and decided to start filming.He used computer software and stabilisation tools on his own video to slow down the frantic action and he claims it shows "creepy details" about the "odd creature".In the footage the apparent 'dogman' moves quickly through the thick undergrowth before disappearing from view.**********A peaceful Mathematics lecture at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) ended in confusion, following a strange display by a 200-Level female student.The girl, said to have been possessed, lost her consciousness and put up strange displays. She was also said to have spoken incomprehensibly.Immediately she started her display, she was surrounded by her colleagues, who rushed her out of PTF Lecture Hall where they were having MAT 207 class.Rather than taking her to the school clinic, she was laid in front of the lecture hall where a student recited Arabic verses to heal her. After some minutes, the victim regained her consciousness.******************************