Daily 2 Cents: 7 Ft. Upright 'Wolfman' Scratches 'Hello' -- Tri-Germeric Recycling? -- 1300 lbs Crocodile Captured

7 Ft. Upright 'Wolfman' Scratches 'Hello'
I recently received the following account:
I live in northern Wisconsin and it was winter. I was helping my friend shovel snow and as the night grew darker we heard strange howling and screams so we ignored it and kept working. As the night progressed, I look over and saw a black figure walk out of the woods, then it ran back in the woods. I told my friend that we need to get in the house now, so we ran in and locked all the doors. Then I heard scratching on the wall. I looked out the window to see a wolf head on a bear/man's body. It looked directly at me with yellow/greenish eyes. I screamed and ran into my bedroom. The next day I went outside and saw 'hello' scratched on the outside wall of the house. The beast was at least 7 feet tall and possibly 600 pounds. Very muscular and slim at the waist. I couldn’t sleep at night for months and I never go into the woods at night. FD
NOTE: I'm following up with the witness in order to secure more details. Lon
Tri-Germeric Recycling?
Blanchard, OK - 12/20/2008: Waken from sleep around 3am, I saw three human-like silhouettes at the foot of my bed. Frozen in fear, I watched as the first two walked towards the wall and then passed through it. Even though I was terrified I forced myself to sit up and ask, "how did they do that?" The third being turned towards me and said, "It's easy. We use tri-germeric recycling by changing the harmonics of cellular structure in order to pass through solid objects." Then he turned and walked through the wall. I lay back down. But before I fell asleep, I sat up again and wrote down, 'tri-germeric recycling: changing the harmonics of cellular structure in order to pass through solid objects.' When I woke in the morning I had no memory of the encounter until I saw the note. Then it all came back to me. I have done some research and can't find any definition for "germeric", with any spelling. - MUFON
NOTE: I have heard from other experiencers that they are told by these unknown beings that 'matching the vibration of their cellular structure with solid matter will result in the ability to pass through.' I suppose it's the same or a similar process. Lon
1300 lbs Crocodile Captured After Decade-Long Hunt
Crocs in the Northern Territory aren’t rare — but they are at this size.
After a decade-long hunt, rangers in the Northern Territory have finally captured Katherine River’s biggest croc — weighing in at a whopping 600 kilograms and measuring 4.71 metres long, about the length of an average family car.
The hunt began after rumours of a “large dark tail” spotted near a local boat ramp, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
NT Parks and Wildlife rangers Chris Heydon and John Burke said it was very unusual to capture a croc this big in the Katherine River system.
“We average a 4.2 metre croc most years, but never this big,” Mr Burke said.
Despite its extremely heavy weight, rangers said the male croc, who might be over 60 years old, was not as difficult to trap. Read more at Rangers capture mammoth crocodile after decade-long hunt
