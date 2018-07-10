Daily 2 Cents: 7 Ft. Upright 'Wolfman' Scratches 'Hello' -- Tri-Germeric Recycling? -- 1300 lbs Crocodile Captured

I live in northern Wisconsin and it was winter. I was helping my friend shovel snow and as the night grew darker we heard strange howling and screams so we ignored it and kept working. As the night progressed, I look over and saw a black figure walk out of the woods, then it ran back in the woods. I told my friend that we need to get in the house now, so we ran in and locked all the doors. Then I heard scratching on the wall. I looked out the window to see a wolf head on a bear/man's body. It looked directly at me with yellow/greenish eyes. I screamed and ran into my bedroom. The next day I went outside and saw 'hello' scratched on the outside wall of the house. The beast was at least 7 feet tall and possibly 600 pounds. Very muscular and slim at the waist. I couldn’t sleep at night for months and I never go into the woods at night. FD

Join me as I welcome psychic medium, actress and comedian Brett Butler to Arcane Radio. Brett played the title role in the hit comedy series 'Grace Under Fire.' She has appeared in several comedy specials, films and TV series, including 'Anger Management', HBO's 'The Leftovers' and 'How to Get Away with Murder.' Brett will discuss her life as a psychic medium and her spiritual connection with the supernatural. She will offer her insights on various metaphysical subjects and experiences, including her amazing orb photography. You won't want to miss this informative and entertaining show! Join us this Friday, July 13th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on ParanormalKing.com

**********Waken from sleep around 3am, I saw three human-like silhouettes at the foot of my bed. Frozen in fear, I watched as the first two walked towards the wall and then passed through it. Even though I was terrified I forced myself to sit up and ask, "how did they do that?" The third being turned towards me and said, "It's easy. We use tri-germeric recycling by changing the harmonics of cellular structure in order to pass through solid objects." Then he turned and walked through the wall. I lay back down. But before I fell asleep, I sat up again and wrote down, 'tri-germeric recycling: changing the harmonics of cellular structure in order to pass through solid objects.' When I woke in the morning I had no memory of the encounter until I saw the note. Then it all came back to me. I have done some research and can't find any definition for "germeric", with any spelling. -**********Crocs in the Northern Territory aren’t rare — but they are at this size.After a decade-long hunt, rangers in the Northern Territory have finally captured Katherine River’s biggest croc — weighing in at a whopping 600 kilograms and measuring 4.71 metres long, about the length of an average family car.The hunt began after rumours of a “large dark tail” spotted near a local boat ramp, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.NT Parks and Wildlife rangers Chris Heydon and John Burke said it was very unusual to capture a croc this big in the Katherine River system.“We average a 4.2 metre croc most years, but never this big,” Mr Burke said.Despite its extremely heavy weight, rangers said the male croc, who might be over 60 years old, was not as difficult to trap.**************************************************