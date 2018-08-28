Daily 2 Cents: Girlfriend's Ghost Crashes Party -- 'Big Bird' Experience -- Time Slip Into The Past

Girlfriend's Ghost Crashes Party
A man (no name was given) called in from Seattle to tell of a ghost experience he had:
“This happened about 11 years ago. I had a girlfriend that had been killed in a car accident by a drunk driver. She had gotten in the accident on August 18 and on August 20th she had been pronounced dead, two months before her 20th birthday. On Halloween night exactly, there was party at the house where she had used to live. Her roommates had decided to have a party to try and get over the grieving process and what not. We had hired a band from over in Everett and I was over at the house to let the band in. The band that came, nobody knew about Lisa who had died, and the head singer for the band had gone into the bathroom back by Lisa's bedroom. It was a female with dark hair, Lisa had red hair. She was in the bathroom combing her hair and she let out a scream like I have never heard before in my life. I went running back there and she was standing there in the mirror just as white as could be. And she looked at me and she said, 'Some one has died here.' And I said, 'What do you mean?' And she said, 'I looked into the mirror and it wasn't my face.' She described Lisa right to a tee. She walked out of the bathroom and she turned and looked right at Lisa's room and she said, 'That's her room.' Well, the first thing I thought was that these people were trying to play a really sick joke. I got together with a couple other people and we were talking about it and this girl from the band kept wanting to leave. And before she had gone into the bathroom, she had been so excited about playing this gig.
Later in the evening, I was standing in Lisa's bedroom talking to somebody and I looked into the window and I saw her reflection from behind me and heard her voice asking me to leave. I left the party and later that night over 10,000 dollars damage was done to that house by people getting out of hand. I just really believe, and just sitting here recalling it, I get the shakes like I did that night. I just really believe that she had came back not wanting people sitting there getting drunk.”
Source: Coast to Coast Radio - October 31, 1993
Beyond Creepy
'Big Bird' Experience
Wow, Lon, I had never heard of anyone else that had similar experiences as to what happened to me when I was very young. I am a paranormal researcher now because of all the experiences I have had in my years, and have been meaning to describe many of them to you, but have not until now, until I just read the Sesame Street ones. I didn't really put two and two together as it being 'paranormal' until now, although I knew it was something bazaar that happened to me as a child. I have told a few people about it, but of course, as silly as it sounds, I never expected anyone to believe me, but this is what happened to me.
I was born in 1976, in Dayton Ohio and shared a room with my brother for several years. I like the other account on your blog, also have memories dating back to my crib, but this event took place when I was in my bog bed, so I must have been at least 3-4 years old. My brother had one side of the room, I had the other. We had a very large walk in closet and the door to it was at the foot of my bed. One night as I was trying to get to sleep (my brother was already asleep), the door opened and I know this sounds crazy, but out came Big Bird. I remember being frightened at first, but others came out too and they were very friendly and led me into the closet with them. All I remember at this point is that Big Bird gave me a flavored chap stick (most likely to ease my fear because I loved chap stick), and they brought me back to my bed. I went to sleep very happy over the whole experience and was not afraid anymore. I put the chap stick under my pillow after taking a tiny nibble leaving my teeth marks just to see if it was still there in the morning. The next morning, I checked and low and behold the chap stick WAS there. JUST like I remembered, and at that moment I knew for a fact it was not a dream. If it were not for that chap stick the experience probably would not have stayed with me all these years. I tried to tell my brother, but he laughed it off, as anyone would, it sounds totally crazy. Now, after reading the other accounts of similar experiences, I am wondering if it was an abduction disguised as a friendly interaction. Another really weird phenomenon happened to me in the same house, but a different room within those 10 years I lived in that house. I have somewhat of a timeline as we moved when I was 10. I will describe my other experience that could have been an abduction, in another email.
Thanks for taking the time to read this, I would love to read more about these Sesame Street type of events! EM
Time Slip Into The Past
Lesley in Michigan wrote to tell of a time slip she had:
“A few years ago when I as living in my apartment, I was walking from my living room to my kitchen to get a drink and I had to pass my bedroom to get into my kitchen. As I walked past my bedroom I glanced into my room and I saw what was not my bedroom. What I saw was a bedroom from another time period. My bedroom looked like a bedroom from the 1800s. I saw old farmer style boots neatly tucked under the bed, a pitcher of water with a wash bowl, old looking bedding and an older looking bed. The whole room looked like a bedroom from the 1800s period. It was a quick glance but it seemed like time had slowed down so that I could see this.”
Source: Darkness Radio - June 13, 2016
Beyond Creepy
