Wookies in Illinois

The following bizarre, but somewhat similar accounts, occurred in and around Geneseo, IL at different periods. I had posted the 2nd account several months ago, but later found the other incident. Both were reported to NUFORC:
I want to report something which happened to me many years ago. The problem with this is that I am not honestly sure that I did not dream these events. When I was going into 6th grade, which would have been the summer of 1959 I had an event happen that happened at night and I was supposed to be in bed sleeping. At this time we lived on a farm with our house surrounded by thick woods. Our closest neighbors lived about a quarter mile down the road on the other side of the road.
I recall being in a compartment or room and there was an adult male there with me. I believe that he was about 25 to 30 years of age. He just sat there on the bench which was attached to the wall with his head down, his legs spread slightly and leaning over with his elbows resting on his knees not moving nor talking at all. I recall looking around wondering what I was doing there since I was supposed to be in bed sleeping. My bed was in the basement of our home and I shared the room with my two younger brothers with my younger sister sleeping in the next room. I stood up and walked around the compartment and thought it was strange since I was supposed to be home sleeping but I found myself in this compartment. Three walls appeared to be made of a metal and the other wall had a very large window in the upper half which covered about half the length of the compartment in which we were. The door into the compartment was between the window and the bench also under the window the bench continued on the other side of the door, I think anyway. The bench which I had been sitting on and which the man still was sitting on was attached to the wall with the window in it.
The window looked out into a passage way and was slanted outward. I was just a little afraid at that time and was looking at the window wondering why I was there and most of all wondering where "here" was since I had no memory of going to this place or even leaving my bed. I was watching the window when this being walked by. It was taller than I was at the time. It was NOT the grey or whatever people normally think of as being involved with UFO’s. This thing more resembled a "Wookie" as pictured in the star-wars movie. This thing was not wearing any clothes or have any type of equipment on it that I recall seeing. I seemed to remember that the color of the hair or fur was a dark brown. I remember then I became very afraid and was scared that that thing would come into the compartment in which I was located along with the man. I yelled and screamed and ran and jumped onto the window, using of course the bench under the window. I kept yelling and clawing at the window while laying against it deathly afraid that thing would come into the compartment. I was totally amazed that all throughout this incident the man in the compartment did not even raise his head or show any interest in anything happening.
I recall nothing more and later in the night I woke in my bed, raised up and looked around then lay back down and tried to go back to sleep which I did. To this day I am not sure this really happened. I have told my wife about this "incident" several times but I never had the nerve to tell anyone else.
I should tell you now that I WILL NOT submit to anyone trying to hypnotizing me.
**********
I experienced a strange event in the summer 1970. I was 15-years-old and lived on a farm with my parents, grandparents & siblings. We lived near the town of Geneseo, IL. Our house was almost completely surrounded by woods.
One night, about 2 AM, I awoke and became aware that I was not in bed in the basement of the house. But rather I was sitting on a bench in an unknown room with one young adult male. The room was constructed of white-colored metal with benches. There was a door in the room and on either side of the door were windows from which I could see a passageway going to the left and right. The other person in the room with me sat on the bench to the left side of the door and completely ignored me even when I shook him and tried to get him to look at me. He just sat on the bench with his elbows on his knees gazing downward between his legs at the floor. He was oblivious of me. I tried to open the door but it was locked and I got up on the bench to the right side of the door and leaned against the glass trying to see something. It was just an empty passageway. The room was brightly lit, but no source of light was noticed.
I again tried to get the man in the room to pay attention to me and help me understand what was happening...but still he just sat there. I looked up at the window and saw a bizarre 'creature' about 4 feet tall, covered with reddish-colored long hair, but the face looked human-like. It did not pay any attention to us in the room, slowly walking by the window. I was very scared. I jumped on to the bench and them beat on the plexiglass and screamed. The being just kept walking by. That was the last thing I remember.
I woke up in my bed about 5:00 AM when it was time to go do my chores. I did noticed red contusions on the palms of my hands and my arms were very sore for days. Did this really happen to me? I never told my parents or anyone else because I was sure that they would not believe me. I have never had another incident like this that I can recall. As far as the creature that I saw, I have never seen anything like it again until the time I watched the movie 'Star Wars' and that “Wookie” had some resemblance to the being. Anonymous
