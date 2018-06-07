White Upright Canine Observed in Cambria County, PA

I recently received a telephone call from an eyewitness who claims to have observed an upright canine in Cambria County, Pennsylvania. The eyewitness, an older gentleman named 'John', stated to me that he had been at the Wilmore Reservoir on Friday June 1, 2018. He had been fishing on the lake.
At dusk (between 8-8:30 pm) he noticed something in the edge of the nearby woods; a bipedal creature. As he focused on the being, he soon realized that it was white in color and that it resembled a 'wolf on two legs, watching me.' John described the being as totally white in color, fur and skin, with a large wolf-like head. The body was tapered with an extremely thin waist and thick muscular chest. The arms were long and muscular with long fingers. The hocked legs also had a well-defined very muscular build. The arms, legs and head were fur-covered, while the torso and chest were sparsely fur-covered. He estimates that its height was at least 7 ft.
The creature was looking at John for several seconds, then turned to its right and walked along the edge for about 20-30 feet. It then it ducked into the trees. There were a few other people in the general vicinity, but no one else reacted to the creature.
John was hesitant to report the sighting, and later found my sighting report advertisement on Google. He agreed to talk by telephone, but does not wish to be contacted in person. He lives in Portage, PA, a town where 3 other sightings have been made in the past few years. The Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations team has been to Portage and talked to other witnesses. The exact location of the sighting is being withheld, since our team plans to follow-up on this report.
This incident will be noted on the PA Upright Canine/Dogman Witness Sightings Map.
© 2018 Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations: Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research - UFORCOP - Keystone Bigfoot Project
