Weekend 2 Cents: 'Whatever this animal is, it can read my mind!' -- Huge Python Swallows Woman -- Husband's Doppelganger

“In my encounter with Sasquatch/Dogman(?), it was screaming right in my face (note there were no trees for 75 yards). AND I COULD NOT SEE A THING!!! I had accidentally caught one in a trap; he destroyed the trap then followed me home. When it got dark, he came to my house screaming. When the whole family went out on the porch to see what it was, we could hear it right in front of us but could see nothing! Every time I thought of asking my father if I could take his shotgun to see what this thing was the screams got five times louder. I said to myself, 'Whatever this animal is, it can read my mind!' This is a true life experience that happened 55 years ago (1962). Since then I have had one other experience where I knew they were right next to me but I could not see them!" - Peter Berian**********JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia, a village official said Saturday.The victim, 54-year-old Wa Tiba, went missing while checking her vegetable garden near her village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi province on Thursday evening, according to the village chief, Faris.On Friday, her family went to look for her at the garden but found only her belongings, including sandals and a flashlight, said Faris, who uses a single name.The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 50 meters (yards) from where her belongings were found.**********“I saw a doppelganger of my husband one night. I used to walk in the evenings for exercise in my small neighborhood, my house being at a dead end cul de sac at the end of the road. I would walk back and forth on the road several times. As I was on my way back toward our mailbox at the end of our driveway I noticed a light moving in the sky above me. Looked like a "star" but it was moving slowly in a straight line. I then saw the silhouette of my husband smoking at the end of the driveway. He would sometimes come up to check on me and I saw his clear silhouette with a small red light in front of his face that looked like a burning cigarette. I then looked back up in the sky at the "star" moving in a line and said out loud "Do you see that?" And he didn't answer me. I looked back and he was gone. I ran down the driveway to the house and he was sitting in the recliner watching TV. He had no clue what I was talking about.” - Reese Daniel******************************