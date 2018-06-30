Weekend 2 Cents: Leaping Bigfoot! -- I am afraid I can't do that, Dave' -- Confronted by Insectoids

“My story is not very long so I'll make it as quick as I can. My dad, back in '78 was a Portland policeman for 30 years. And once a year I used to get to go with him while he did his police work for a book report at school or something. I was 12. Well, we were coming home. We worked the graveyard, coming home at 4 in the morning, about seven miles north of Hubbard, Oregon. We lived down a gravel road which was about one mile from a school. It was all gravel but it was big enough for two cars to go by each other. And we were just, you know, I was half asleep but awake and he and I both saw something jump the road as if it was previously running already. It jumped the WHOLE road which was at least ten feet wide. It didn't even take a step in the middle. It jumped off the edge of the ditch and right into the orchard right next to where we lived. I kind of looked at him and he looked at me. He was a very quiet man but we just said, like, what was that?



We got to the house and we parked the car in the driveway and we were both kind of running trying to get through the door as fast as we could. My nerves were so shot that that night before I went to bed, like this was morning. I told my sister that we're moving my bunk beds, we're moving them to the other wall because we lived in a three story house and I didn't want this thing looking in my attic window. So after that, I didn't saying anything to anybody except my mom and I didn't have friends around that lived close and school was out so the weird thing was.



A week later a doctor in his little red Volkswagen went down the same road towards town. He saw the same thing and he was so scared that he stopped at the police station and, of course, that got out and it was wrote up in the paper and all that... It looked just like the Patterson one (referring to the Bigfoot creature filmed by Roger Patterson) except lighter hair.”

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. The site survives solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - A science fiction-inspired robot hardwired to assist astronauts launched from Florida early Friday to become the first personal, artificial intelligence-powered companion in space.The Crew Interactive Mobile Companion, or CIMON, is an English-speaking droid roughly the size of a basketball that will help German astronaut Alexander Gerst conduct experiments on the International Space Station.“What we’re trying to do with CIMON is to increase the efficiency of the astronaut,” Matthias Biniok, an engineer for chip maker IBM and one of the lead architects behind CIMON’s artificial intelligence, told Reuters.CIMON will verbally communicate step-by-step instructions to Gerst during three planned science experiments on the space station’s European module. Currently, astronauts read these instructions from a laptop, which Biniok says is an arduous process that a responsive, hands-free companion like CIMON can replace.**********Awoke from a difficult sleep paralyzed to notice two insect-like humanoids. Each had a opaque, large, triangular eyes and from an aesthetic standpoint were hideous. They hung their arms in front of them dangling. Their legs appeared very muscular but emaciated otherwise. The skin had a rippled or more likely wrinkled appearance. I felt little fear surprisingly whether this was a dream or not. Both stared at me for an unknown period of time. After a while one of them, for some reason I felt as if he was 'outranked', crouched beside my bed while the other simply watched. I remember that within my mind I yelled at them and said, 'wait,' and then followed with 'help us.' as in help humanity through this troubled era or something? Maybe I saw them as some technological messiah or something. But upon stating that the smaller (by no means small) one looked over to the tall one. I have no memory of waking the next day. No activity since this date (the exact day is approximate) but time and month are reliable. Just thought i would share this. -****************************************