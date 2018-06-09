Weekend 2 Cents: Human Arm Found in Alligator; Woman Missing -- Long Haired Entity -- Mysterious Sheep Killer in India

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

DAVIE, Fla. - An arm was found inside an alligator that was caught in a Davie lake Friday, sources told Local 10 News.The body part is believed to be that of a missing woman who disappeared while walking her dogs at the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park.Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Rob Klepper said evidence from the necropsy indicates that the woman was bitten by the 12-foot, 6-inch gator."The FWC believes that the victim is deceased and we will continue recovery efforts on the lake with local authorities," Klepper said.Klepper identified the woman as Shizuka Matsuki, 47, of Plantation.**********I was walking home from a friends house in Huntington Park in Hamlin, NY. On my way home I saw something running in zig-zags from one side of the road to the other at unhuman speeds. After that it was gone, the next year in school in my photo class me and my friend got to talking about aliens and such and he told me a pretty terrifying story. Well he used to live in Huntington Park and there are fields throughout the park where there are playgrounds and such. Him and one of his friends saw lights flashing in the sky and heard a siren sounds (similar to police). They were shooting fireworks towards the lights in the sky, all of a sudden they look up and saw this thing standing about 60 yards or so from where they were. He said it had long straggly hair, long fingers, and long arms. All of a sudden it started running towards them with it's arms going in a circular motion and ran the 60 yards in about 3 secs. As soon as they saw it start running they ran into my friends house locked the front door (doorknob and padlock) and their garage where the main door was connected to. They then ran into his bedroom but forgot to shut the door, they were scarred to death, they then argued to who was going to shut the bedroom door he lost and got up to shut it. He then heard all the locks coming undone extremely fast, then the door opened heard it walk into the house. Then heard something glass breaking, and heard the door slam. He shut the door and they stayed awake all night. In the morning his mom asked him why was there a broken bowl in the kitchen, he told her it wasn't them but didn't bother telling her the story because she wouldn't have believed them. After he told me this story I was like no way and told him my experience and we came to the conclusion it was the same type of being running at the extreme speeds that no human would be capable of. -**********In a strange, recurring and clueless phenomenon, the attack on sheep by mysterious creature or animal has returned to haunt the farmers in Odisha.After a brief season of lull, the first such attack was reported from Barchana area in this district Monday night. Two sheep were found dead with their intestines pulled out. Many more sheep were found with injuries at Barchana.Locals spotted the carcasses of the sheep at Barchana Tuesday morning. The sheep belonged to farmer Ganeswar Behera.Behera says that, after grazing the sheep in a forest near the village, he had herded them into a shed near his house at night. The mysterious creature/animal(s) sneaked into the pen and attacked the flock of sheep, killing two and injuring many more.As was the case in the past, the marauding creatures/ animal(s) consumed the intestines of the sheep. It also drank the blood of the sheep, locals said.****************************************