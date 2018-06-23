Weekend 2 Cents: The Creepy Thing on the Porch -- Iguanas 'Out of Control' in South Florida -- Footprints in the Snow

I live in Ohio, in a Cleveland suburb. This occurred this past January. At 1:00am I woke up and was very disoriented as well as sick to the stomach. It took me a good hour to fall back to sleep. Over the rest of the day I had multiple unexplained bizarre sightings and apparitions. At 7:00am, I wake-up for morning shower with the intention of going to work. It is still very dark and I spot a creepy dark figure move across my back porch. It was approximately 3 feet in size. I was so frightened by the figure that I locked myself in my basement. No windows or ways to peek in. Around 7:30am, I hear unexplained noises, anywhere from a banging to a boom. Then a loud ringing in only 1 ear.



Early that afternoon, I decided I decided it was safe to leave and to drive to a friend's house on the outskirts of the city. As I am driving, I see a large diamond shaped light come from a patch of woods. The light started to fade and I could spot movement towards the car. It was a triangular craft with a dark graphite-like texture and color. The object moved away from the car and disappeared into the woods. I soon arrived at my friends and we talked about the strange appearances. By the time I leave around 4:00am the next morning, me and my friend arrive at my home at 4:30am.



Well, that little pygmy figure appears again at 7:00am right on the dot. My TV goes crazy, the only thing that happens from then on is us getting in my car, driving 2 miles out of town, stopping, vomiting and proceeding to the nearest church we can find. I speak to the pastor at the church at 8:00am and he tells me bad things are associated with my house, but this did not convince me.



So here I am 6 months later, writing to you looking for some sort of explanation to these frightening appearances. I have seen the little being twice since. Is this only the beginning of these odd appearances? I pray I never see the dark creepy thing on my back porch ever again. MK

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. The site survives solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********South Florida’s not quite Jurassic Park, but it’s getting close.Packs of green iguanas are swarming seawalls, roaming yards and parks, and leaving a path of destruction and filth in their wake. Like a shot of espresso, the hot summer sun has stoked activity in the cold-blooded creatures, which experts say may be at record numbers.“This year is the most iguanas I’ve seen and I’ve been in business for nine years,” says Thomas Portuallo, owner of Fort Lauderdale-based Iguana Control. He says the invasive lizards are out of control with “many hundreds of thousands” creeping around Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.**********“I remember one winter morning my friend and I were having breakfast in her very haunted house. Everyone that had been there had experienced something, and it was generally non threatening, just a bit spooky and perplexing. That morning (in Minnesota, US) a fresh couple feet of snow had fallen that night, and was tapering off. I noticed a tire swing on the tree in the backyard swinging, but the snow falling outside was falling straight down, and the property was bordered with large evergreen type trees that were not moving. The swing was moving with I guess I would say with purpose if you will. I must have had a look on my face as my friend looked out the window too, and noticed the bizarre swinging. And then her father said, look at that, footprints. There were a pair of footprints from what looked like the swing area and walked toward the house. The went right up to the side of the house and then nothing. To them, living there this was not too out of the ordinary type creepy. But has stuck in my head, and really scared me for some reason. Why a pair of footprints? Did they have anything to do with the swing? And how is it possible they just walk into the side of the house. No door. No windows...just worries me when the memory is something I am stuck on.” - Jenn Fox****************************************