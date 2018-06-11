Opening Death's Door

“I used to never believe in anything really. I was just a regular guy, joined the military, drank a lot of beer, didn't think about stuff like this. I was in this area...I was stationed close to the country...I speak Spanish. I'm actually originally from Spain. I came to the States as a kid, went to high school here, etc. Anyway, so I was stationed by the border and, of course, since I speak Spanish, I would go to Mexico all the time and ended up meeting this girl whom I'm married to now, 16 years now. When she was my girlfriend, like I said, I didn't believe any of this stuff, any paranormal stuff at all. But my father-in-law who, at the time, was just my girlfriend's dad, he was still teaching. He taught drafting or something like that, in a college. He's into paranormal, UFOs and stuff. I guess he got me into it.He asked me if I believed in death and I said, 'Well, we're all gonna die' and he said, 'No, the actual Grim Reaper. Do you believe in the Grim Reaper?' I said, 'No' and I thought he was crazy when he asked me that, but he goes, 'What would you think if I showed you a picture of Death, the Grim Reaper, would you believe in it?' and I said, 'Uh, I guess. I didn't know what to make of it. I thought, it was, I felt, like I was on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, this family is crazy or something. And my wife who was at the time, my girlfriend, was just sitting next to me and, you know, smiling, like she didn't say anything. Like what the hell is going on here? My mother-in-law popped out of the kitchen. She said, 'Are you talking about the picture of death?' and I'm like, okay, this is getting weird. I am in a foreign country with, you know, people I barely know. I was kind of freaking out and he goes 'Would you like to see a picture of it?' and I said, 'Uh, yeah, I guess.' So he got up and started walking towards the back room, a study he has, and I'm thinking the whole time he's gonna turn around and tell me, I just scaring you, you know, you're going out with my daughter. I'm looking at my girlfriend and I'm thinking, like, should I get out of here, you know, these people are crazy but I just was too nervous to do anything.Well, you know, had to sit there and he came back and he had these pictures. They were about the size of a postcard, maybe a little bit bigger. He flipped them over so I couldn't see him and he put them on this little coffee table. I remembered like it was yesterday. He flipped them over so I couldn't see them. He goes, 'Before I show you these pictures, I want to explain to you what happened' and he goes, 'What happened was' and I know the story very well now because I've been married to my wife but he, you know, he was like, he worked in drafting, and he had a really good friend who had a camera shop here in Mexico. He called him at his work, he was teaching, he goes, 'Hey, I need you to come and see something.' Actually, the principal of the school told my father-in-law, I need you to come, somebody's calling for you.' And he's like, 'What's going on? Is everything good?' 'I need you to come right now. I need you to look at the picture. What's going on? Just come!' So he went to the camera shop and he said that he had a guy come in and said. 'This is a picture of my brother on his deathbed the night he died and it was,' he said 'Much like a picture from the 40s, maybe 50s and it's a picture of, like, if you were side a room and you're looking inside the room and you look to the left corner in the back, it's a bed with the guy laying on it, with his eyes closed. You can see like a big wooden beam in this big old Mexican house, and there was like a little table of flowers because the guy was sick, obviously, probably from family members. But anyways, and he said that this guy brought the picture in and he goes, 'I want you to restore this picture for me.' It was a like a little passport-sized picture, really small, black and white, and it has, you know how a picture, if you'd bend it, it's a white crease. So he was saying I want you to see if you can do a new picture, same size, but without so many creases in it. The guy said, 'Okay, no problem. I can fix it up.'He scanned the picture and he blew it up and he said that when he blew it up, you could see at the foot of the bed, the Grim Reaper was waiting for this guy, and I was telling him, 'What are you serious?' He goes, yeah, and he goes on. And I go, 'What did you guys do?' He says, 'Well, my friend called me because he thought he was going crazy or he thought he was seeing things. There's the Grim Reaper.' The guy restored the picture, called the guy back and gave him the original picture and gave him the restored one but of course that's a small size so you can't see anything really. And he just gave the guys his pictures and sent him on his way and they kept the pictures, one in black and white and one where they like put some kind of dye in it so it's kind of like a brownish, light brown color, so you could see it better. They made copies of it for him. The camera guy owner and my father. My father I think had like two or three pictures and the guy never knew.I said, 'Well, can I see it?' and I swear to you, he flipped the photos over and I saw what I'm telling you, the guy laying on a bed and everything and at the foot of the bed there's a freaking thing floating because there's no legs or anything. There's no connection to the ground but there's a robe, there's a skull head, a little skull head and you look down where the hands are and you see skeletal fingers, ten fingers, holding a stick, and at the top of the stick, there's that that sickle. I swear to God. I know it sounds crazy but I swear on my life this is for real. And it spooked me. It spooked me to the core. I looked at it for maybe two or three seconds which is, two or three seconds is a pretty long time. I just looked away and I couldn't sleep for... I couldn't sleep for days. I kept waking up thinking I was going to see death in my bed and I was stationed on a base in the barracks. I was all by myself in my room and I remember my friends were asking me at work, you know, what's wrong with you? I haven't been able sleep and I told them the story I'm telling you. Of course, they didn't believe me. Young military guys, 'Oh, you're full of crap.' I said, 'Come on over to Mexico' because we're stationed like maybe not even an hour away from the border.So I had a couple of my friends come and they saw it and one of my friends, when he saw it, he kind of moaned and to this day we still talk about it. I have never seen that picture again. (the host asks him to describe the entity in the image) Well, like I said, I mean, I know you probably don't want to hear the whole thing about the guy laying down and everything but, literally, at his feet, at the foot of his bed, you look down and there's floor. So there's no connection to the ground, and all of a sudden, about, maybe, halfway up to the foot of the bed from the ground, the apparition starts forming. There's no legs or anything. It's just a robe. Then there's no distinguishable beginning of the robe. Like the end of the cloth, I don't know how to explain it, like comes into being, little by little, fades into being, and, like I said, it's a robe, a dark robe. I remember the skull head. There's those skeletal white fingers. Imagine a black-and-white picture and then, almost like an x-ray, and can you see like this skull, like almost like a cartoon or a caricature of what we've been raised to think a cartoon skull looks like or a death skull. Just empty eye sockets, empty nose socket, the teeth, you know, and... just a skull. And then it's got a hood over it. Not over the face, of course, but over where the head be its hair. You see perfectly, a stick, or a piece of wood or something. One hand is lower than the other and it's holding the stick - the stick goes all the way up past his head and then they've got that sickle. I thought I was going mad.”**********