Friday, June 08, 2018
No Posts Today...
No posts today, unless there is breaking news. Lots going on. Lon
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT
Chicago & Regional Winged Humanoid / Flying Entity Sightings & Encounters - Witness Sightings Map
NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Lon Strickler.
PLEASE SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS'
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!