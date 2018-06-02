'Flying Gargoyle' Observed Over Brandon, Florida

The following comment was posted at Beyond Creepy, a video that referenced one of the winged humanoid sightings in the Zephyrhills area of Pasco County, Florida:
"You wouldn't believe me but I live in Florida, and about 6 months ago on the way to work early in the morning, no lie, I swear I saw a gargoyle. In the Brandon area. Not too far from Zephyrhills. I literally only clicked this video hoping you were talking about Florida." - Surago
I asked my associate, who is the administrator of the YouTube channel, if he could contact the witness for further information. He received the following information:
"Not too much to add. I was on my way to work. It was about 6:40am and quite a few months ago. It was very dark out still and I got to an intersection. It was a red light, so I stopped and was about three cars back. When the light turned green, I looked up and off in the distance there was a human-sized gargoyle looking thing flying across the sky. I’d say probably 2-3 hundred feet up and a good distance away. It was pretty quick but it flew behind some trees and a building so I lost sight of it. I was in so much awe of what I was looking at. I couldn’t even muster out a single word to get the guy in the truck with me to look up at it." - Surago
NOTE: I realize that there isn't much detail, but the area is approximately 15-20 miles south of 3 other sightings of a similarly described winged being. The other sighting reports can be found at:
'Skinny Gargoyle' Confronted By Florida Truck Driver
2nd 'Winged Gargoyle' Encountered Near Zephyrhills, Florida
3rd 'Winged Being' Encountered in Zephyrhills, Florida Area
