Enormous 'Winged Man' Seen Over Downtown Milwaukee

This past Sunday, I was a part of a live online alien experiencers' chat session. I had mentioned 'Phantoms & Monsters' and was discussing some of my work. One of the participants, who happened to live in Milwaukee, asked about winged humanoids and mentioned that he had a sighting in 2001. He was unaware of the Chicago area and recent Wisconsin sightings. So I asked the witness to call me after the session.'AD' called me a few hours later. He stated that the sighting occurred on June 21, 2001 at a boat docking facility on the Kinnickinnic River, now called Horny Goat Marina. It is located at 1933 S. 1st St. about 1 mile west of Milwaukee Bay on Lake Michigan.AD and two friends were taking a sailboat out of dry dock. It was early afternoon. As he looked up at the mast, he noticed a winged flying object just east of his location. AD is a military veteran, so this sighting was quite confusing. It was a clear sky, so he was able to see some detail. He also stated that it was hard to judge the altitude of this object. As he watched, he began to distinguish more detail, and soon realized that this was not a craft. It was apparent that this was a 'man with wings' and it was quite large. He estimates the the huge bat-like wings were approximately 30 ft. from tip to tip and were attached to the hips. The body, which was entirely medium brown, was about 10 ft. in length with a head that had no neck, and seemed to be a part of the upper torso. The arms were attached to the wings. There were no legs, but instead there was a notched structure in the back. The winged being never flapped its wings, and simply glided.The most interesting aspect to this wing being was that it twice 'disappeared,' then reappeared during the short time that AD and his friends observed it. AD had a pair of binoculars handy and briefly watched the best he could, since the being flew about quickly. At the end, it vanished out of sight, which amazed the 3 eyewitnesses. AD said that he had the sense that 'it knew that we were watching it.'