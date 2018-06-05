Daily 2 Cents: White Bigfoot in Tennessee -- British Columbia Giant Winged Cryptid -- Missing Time?

White Bigfoot in Tennessee
“I live in Belvidere, 14 miles away from Flintville, Tennessee. I was in 4th grade in 1976 when the Flintville Monster story came out in the Elk Valley Times. It was about the woman who almost got her child snatched by this creature. As a kid this was really scary because to me that thing could easily walk 14 miles east to our woods. I was scared to go in the woods.
In August 1994 my sister and cousin took a drive up our dead end road when they saw a white creature on two legs walk quickly across the road and started running into the nursery across the road. Not long after my brother was awakened by the dogs barking and saw a huge hairy white shape walk past our glass back door. I mention this because think the white creature in this Kelso/Flintville sighting and my sisters was the same creature. We are only a few miles from the Elk River and I've heard these Bigfoot creatures follow waterways.” Wade King
Beyond Creepy
British Columbia Giant Winged Cryptid
Hey I am from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada. I was sitting in my car at Thrifty Foods late night between 12am and 2am; not sure exactly the time because it happened a few years ago. The Thrifty was open 24 hours at that point. I was just sitting back staring out the sun roof when all the sudden I can just barely see GIANT wings. Literally looked like giant bat wings. It just flew silently high in sky and out of my site. It was pitch black but I could make out the giant wings. I think the lights in the store parking lot were just making it visible. When my wife came out of the store I explained it too her, like it was giant bat wings, pterodactyl wings and I even said it looked like demon wings. It was dark so I was not sure exactly what I had seen. But it had GIANT bat like wings, seemed bigger than any bird I had ever seen literally HUGE. It was flying silently in the middle of the night. Recently been looking into other peoples sightings so I thought I would send you what I saw. CS
Missing Time?
Landover, MD - 6/20/2002 - 21:00: I am not sure if this qualifies or not, but I have heard of this phenomenon connected with UFOs. My wife and I live on the third and top floor of a large two bedroom apartment building in Landover. It was a Thursday night and I was working on three articles I write for a trade publication that was to be laid out the next day. I was in the smaller bedroom, which we have turned into a home office/guest room, on the computer. My wife was in the living room watching wrestling, which came on at 8 p.m. and ran til 10 p.m. I had been writing for what I felt to be about an hour when I just got "the willies" or whatever. Then the computer froze up. I got it going again and recovered all my data, saved it and suddenly felt very tired. I decided to finish my work at work the next day and I went out to watch television with my wife. When I sat down the wrestling program, which runs for two hours, was going off. I told my wife that I hadn't realized I had worked for so long. She said I had only been working for about an hour and that it was only about 9 p.m. and she didn't know why wrestling would be going off after only showing three matches, which she named and described in detail. I checked our digital phone and it said 10 p.m. I also checked our clock radio and computer. They all said 10 p.m. I went to a website about the wrestling program and it detailed several matches that night and her descriptions were of the first two matches and the last one. I let it go because she scares easily and we both had a real bad case of the creeps that night and weren't sure why. We were really, really exhausted however and fell right to sleep, hard. I have read up on "missing time" and this seems to fit all the descriptions. Also, right after the incident I developed a lump under the skin between my left thigh and genital area. - NUFORC
