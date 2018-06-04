Daily 2 Cents: Warnings by Ancient Spirits -- Photos of 'Champ' Confiscated -- Blackish-Grey Insectoid

Dear Lon, I wish to remain anonymous, but the “Summoned by the Monolith” story reminded me of something that occurred in Boulder, CO in the early 1980’s. There were two separate instances, experienced by my neighbor, Jon, and me, at separate times, but involving the same location.



In 1983, I lived in a house, in Boulder, with several roommates, one of whom was an airline steward. Since he was away, at times, I would walk his Grand Pyrenees/golden lab mix, and take her for hikes with me in the foothills above Boulder. One weekend, I was planning a Saturday morning hike so, on Friday, I amassed things to take with the dog and me, getting my day pack all ready for the outing. Friday night, when I went in bed, however, before sleep set in, I suddenly had a vision of a Native American, in an orange shirt and painted face, hovering above the Bear Canyon/Peak trail head. His hair fanned out behind him on the wind. I could not see his lower body—it was more like a thick wisp of smoke coming from the ground. He communicated to me that I was not to go up that trail. If I persisted, I would meet with disaster. I sat bolt upright in bed, turned on the light, and felt quite rattled. I got up and watched TV with my roommates for a while. Eventually, I went back to bed, and the vision occurred again. Again, I was jarred by it, wondering what was going on, and thinking it quite out of the ordinary. I lay awake for hours, unable to get this out of my head. In the wee hours, I finally was able to calm down and sleep.



The next day, the dog and I went up into the foothills, but when I got to the trail head, I felt as if an invisible wall were there. I just could not override the warning and ascend that trail. So, we went along a different trail, and all was fine.



A few years later, living in a different part of Boulder, my neighbor told me that one night in the early eighties, he felt beckoned to that same trail head, and actually got in his car in the middle of the night to drive there, park, and hike up to the trail head. At the time, we were having high winter winds, the Chinooks, so it was not really the best conditions in which to go out for a 2am stroll, but he was compelled to go anyway. Once at the trail head, Jon felt extreme dread and as if something were lying in wait for him up that trail. He would start up the trail a few steps, then, turn around and head away from it. He lingered at the trail head for almost an hour before turning around and heading home, feeling extremely confused by the experience.



Due to other experiences along the Flatirons in Boulder, I have come to believe that the spirits of Native Americans reside there. Some are protective. I have no idea what may be up that trail that may be beckoning and sinister—Native spirit or djinn? I had hiked the trail before, without incident, before this Native American spirit warned me off it. Luckily, I was cautioned and my neighbor had good gut instincts, so we both avoided whatever was awaiting us. HS

