Daily 2 Cents: WAC Doppelganger -- Anomalous Flying Shapeshifter -- Unknown Apparition

So, this has been puzzling me for awhile, and I have no idea what it means. I was honestly hoping that you could maybe shed some light on it for me.



Last year, sometime between summer and fall, I was spending the night at my parents house, and I awoke to a figure floating above my bed, or rather standing inside my bed beside me, if it had had legs. I could not see it's face. It was wearing a black cloak with red stripes. The red stripes were just on where the cloak would close and/or the opening of the sleeves. It was a very vibrant red. The figure became transparent as it's cloak got closer and closer to the top the blankets/bed.



Maybe, that in itself wouldn't have scared me as much as what it was doing. I awoke to find it pointing at me, and it seemed, that as soon as I had noticed that it was pointing at me, that I was not supposed to be aware that it had been pointing at me. It slowly moved it's hand away from pointing at me, and stopped making the pointing gesture, and moved it's hand back towards it's chest. When I sat up, because I was truly terrified, it disappeared. To this day, I don't know why it was pointing at me. I don't know what it was doing over my bed, and I have no idea what it was, or what it wanted. I haven't seen it since...so far. I have never seen it before that either.



Was I dreaming? Has anyone else seen this same figure? I can't seem to find any reference to this specific one anywhere on the internet. I just would really like to know why it was pointing at me, or, what that figure generally means when other people have seen it, if they have seen it. AP

“In 1974 I was an E-3 in the Women's Army Corps and stationed in Augsburg, Germany. During my time stationed there, I had several people ask me if I had lost a stripe or two and been reassigned from Munich. I told them, no, this was my first duty station after AIT and I had just made rank prior to transferring to Augsburg. Some of them didn't believe me and called me "Sarge" until I showed them my ID card to prove that I wasn't who they thought I was. I had people telling me that I looked, sounded and played pool just like the other person. I was never able to track her down while in Germany because she had been transferred. Even after I was back in the States at Ft. McClellan, I ran into people who said the same thing. It's like she was one transfer ahead of me. I had folks swear that she was me, or I was her, because we were identical in every way, except our names.” - jcchandley**********A dark figure with an amorphous and interchange shape was observed during the midday above of the electrical power lines of the Fort DuPont Park located at Minnesota Avenue SE, Washington, DC. The figure seems almost spherical or circular at the top and long at the bottom, as if it had legs emerging from a sort of dome or shell. For a moment was observed a humanoid shape in this figure, as if it was someone in a kind of parachute or flying contraption that allows to hold and stay be literally stop in the same position. The entity was observed has a kind luminous red eyes lights which reflects from the inside of the capsule or dome. This kind or entity or humanoid was observed before in Peru, but I couldn't record or take photographs. -**************************************************