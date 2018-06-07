Daily 2 Cents: UFO Crash, Crater and Humanoid Body -- Ray the Money Man -- It Was My Dad!

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

'Phantoms & Monsters' has always been a free access blog and newsletter. It is one of the very few paranormal / cryptozoology sites that offers first-hand information on breaking incidents and investigations. The site survives solely on donations.



If you would like to support the newsletter, blog and my work, you can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again. Lon











This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

This is the story of a UFO crash or unexplained phenomenon on a clear night in early July of 1997.Several witnesses claim to have seen a fireball crash just beyond a small strip of forest located at 43° 4'15.80"N, 85°52'55.99"W, near Coopersville, Michigan on 7/7/1997 23:00. Unofficial reports claim the witnesses came in contact with intelligent colorful lights or orbs shortly after the impact. These orbs seemed to mimic the witnesses’ movements and emit an overwhelming sense of fear or terror into those that got too close. Mechanical sounds, such as the hum from transformer or generator could be heard nearby but never be located. A spotlight was seen overhead shining down as if searching for something. The source of light seemed to come from a craft that was invisible to the eye and silent to the ear. Yet its presence was evident due to the disturbance in the tree tops created by its exhaust or propulsion system.The following day two witnesses returned to further investigate and claimed to encounter the same overwhelming sense of fear but this time they were suddenly surrounded by hundreds of black birds filling the trees all around them. Their attention was directed into the center of the forest about 20 yards away where the black birds’ seemed to be focused. There they saw an humanoid figure laying face up, being pecked at by these birds. The body was described as being small and frail with an over sized head and black almond shaped eyes. Its color seemed to be a cross between peach, gray and purple. The witnesses wanted to get closer for a better look, however, the fear became too overwhelming and forced them to retreat far away, back to the house a 1/4 mile away. They were unable to look back the entire hike back, they felt a presence that seemed to be following them.An hour later the two returned with several friends to the area expecting to, at the least find the remains of a deer or something. But nothing was there. No deer, no birds, no alien body, nothing, not even the fear. If you look about one hundred yards east of the forest, in the orchard, you see an impact crater/burn mark still visible. Also, one of the witnesses claims to have had several more close encounters with the same beings in what is described as being similar to a lucid dream. -**********“One time I was in a bookmakers waiting to get on a poker machine. I was about 18 or 19 at the time. I just finished my painting class and got my £40 per week money for attending the course. Anyway, while waiting for someone to get off one of the poker machines so I could chance my luck, I hear someone say my name a few times. So I look around and there's this old guy, around 85 or so (never seen him in my life). I was a bit startled but walked over to him and said. How do you know my name, Do you know my father or what?' He grabbed my hand (not aggressively) and everything felt at peace like there was no evil on earth or something. I can't really explain the feeling in any other way. After about 10 seconds of silence he then says 'Aye, I can give you the blessing.' He told me not to play the poker machine but to put all my money I had on a virtual horse called (Rays The Money). I wrote out the horse and placed the bet and it won! Once I went back to the counter to collect my winnings, the lady working at the till said, 'Are you feeling okay son?' in a weird tone. I replied with, 'Aye, why, what's up?' She said, 'You were talking to yourself, asking do you know my father.' I then said, 'Naw, I was talking to that old boy over there.' She then said, No one was there son.' Anyway, I thought she was being an idiot or was trying to mess with me, so I left in bad form.A few days passed and I was reading the local paper and I seen the death notices in the paper which is just paying respect to those who died in the city over the years. It gives a little write up and that on the person too, I looked and seen a man around 85 or so had a few young children and that, while flicking threw. About 20 seconds later I turned back to the death notices and prayers page and that man who gave me the tip was on it. I'm not lying either, folks, so I read the write up and it said 10th anniversary of Raymond (Ray) Donnely. In the little write up it said: The Irish Pub Darts would like to pay it's respect to Ray (The Money Man) for his hard work over the years, for promoting pub darts across the country many years ago. (Ray The Money Man) was his dart's name and the horse was called the same thing. I went straight back up to that bookmakers and asked if I could see the cameras to see if he was captured on camera with me but they refused. 40 times over I pestered them for months after about it. I nearly collapsed when I see it in the paper, anyway thanks to RAY THE MONEY MAN. You were sent to help someone out and you did R.I.P, P.S don't be afraid to send me the lotto numbers if you want. - Irish Eire**********“I've had an experience as well, my dad passed from a drunk driving accident when I was 5 years old, obviously life came with new adjustments. My mom wound up moving away to work out of state and we where then raised by my grandparents...life was as good as expected. I wound up graduating and attending college 10 hours away from my hometown, as I am adjusting to college life-I was a waitress at a little Mexican restaurant when all of a sudden this man is working in the kitchen on the food line and I nearly faint! It was my dad!!! Just as I remember him, white T-shirt and Levi's jeans. As I asked him his name, he just stared at me never saying a word. I ran out of the kitchen in tears. It felt crazy to think such a thing? He worked there exactly one week and never said a word to me but spoke with others. I still wonder if it was him or a paradox??? I don't know? I've never told anyone this story except to my mom. She said his spirit was just showing himself to me as to help me start my new journey.” - Blissful 1****************************************