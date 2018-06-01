Daily 2 Cents: The UFO and the Black Van -- Giant Undersea Object & AAVs -- Fault Lines Discovered Under London

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

“I've had the most bizarre thing happen to me. This is no joke. So, anyways, I'll tell you a story right here. I was supposed to meet my mom and her husband for this camping trip up in... I mean, should I say? Granite Falls, Washington. Yeah, so I was supposed to meet them up there for a camping trip and it was me, my ex old lady, Angie, and her brother, Ryan. So, anyways, we're driving along. It was nighttime. We're going to find the camping spot, you know, late at night, far, deep roads, a lot of crackheads out there, a lot of crackheads, so that's why I'm kind of leery about driving out there. Everybody knows Granite, Washington is the meth capital of the world. So we go out there and we're driving along and I seen these lights in the trees and as we go by, I'm like, 'What the f—k?' You know, and my ex is like, 'Hey, what?' I was like, 'Oh, nothing, nothing. I don't know what that was.' So I'm saying to myself, What the hell was that?'So we get going more down the road and all of a sudden this car. No, it wasn't a car, it was a van. It was a van, a black van, come out of nowhere. Now I'm telling you this is a long straight road. There wasn't really any driveway because this is just mountain roads. It's straight. The car came out of nowhere and I got the weirdest feeling. I'm like, What the f—k, this guy came out of nowhere. Well, he starts riding our ass, right, and I told my ex, I'm like, as soon as you can turn around whip it in, you know, and as soon as she was in a spot, and I said that's a grab a spot right there, so we go up and she whips in. Well, this guy tries to cut us off, right, so now we're going back towards the UFO. I think it's a UFO. I gave it away didn't I? Anyway, we're going back and she pulls over because the van, all of a sudden, gone, disappeared. No lights. no nothing. So I get out. I get in the driver's seat. We're driving back towards that UFO. Man, I stopped and I was like, 'What the hell is that?' and I got out and now they know, she knows what I'd seen driving by earlier when I said, 'What the f—k is that?' So she sees these huge lights and I'm talking 100 hundred feet, just above the treetops, huge! It was huge! It was kind of like silver-metallic, kind of weird, I don't even know what kind of color it was. It was a weird color but it had lights around it. I get out and I'm like, 'Whoa!' and then her little brother and her just start freaking out because it dawned on him was this this thing was. It was a UFO, of course.. Anyways, so they start freaking out, crying. I wanted to go into the woods and kind of get underneath that thing, get a look up. So they're freaking out. They made me get in the car and drive off. Her brother's crying. I'm like, 'Stop it! Knock it off, Jesus. Come on.' So we get going down the road and I'm thinking, F—k it, I want to see this thing one more time. So we get going back and they're freaking out because they don't want me to go back, one, for the van and, the big deal, the UFO. That's probably the main thing but the van was weird. It just, it chased us and came out of nowhere. I mean. it was just like - Boom! - it was there. I don't know where it came from. Anyways, so I turned back around I didn't tell them I want to get one more goddamn look at it. It's a UFO. Not everybody gets to see this sh*t and it's right there! So we're driving back and lo and behold guess what's sitting off to the side of the road, kind of parked up against the trees? The goddamn van! Yeah, the van, right there, and I'll tell you, it disappeared! It appeared and disappeared twice, so now, we got the van sitting there. I'm thinking, 'Holy sh*t!' I get a little scared I'm like, 'What the hell?' So I turn around. We moved back out of there... It was the most bizarre sh*t. I had to call my mom and said, 'Hey, we're not going to make it. Some weird went on. There's something weird going on out there. I don't know, man, it was very weird and I'll never forget it. They'll never forget it. It was huge. This thing was big. I mean it's just the most bizarre sh*t.”**********New details are emerging about a UFO sighting recorded by the U.S. military in the waters off the coast of California 14 years ago.The 2004 incident involving the “Tic Tac” UFO, named because it was a fast-moving white object that resembled one of the mints, was first revealed late last year by The New York Times and The Washington Post.KLAS, the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, obtained a copy of a report “prepared by and for the military” in 2009 that details multiple interactions with anomalous aerial vehicles (AAVs) over two weeks in late 2004. The report also discussed the high speed and advanced cloaking capabilities that allowed the AAVs to evade observation and detection.“The AAVs would descend ‘very rapidly’ from approximately 60,000 feet down to approximately 50 feet in a matter of seconds,” the report noted.**********Fault lines running under London could cause a magnitude five earthquake, scientists have warned.Researchers from Imperial College have discovered two faults, one running under central London and another below Canary Wharf.But fortunately there is only a one on a thousand year chance of chance of a severe tremor.The two faults are moving at a rate of 1 or 2mm a year.Experts say the findings have overturned the traditional view that London is geological stable.“It now looks a modestly active, very heavily faulted, complicated area,” explained Dr Richard Ghail, a specialist in civil and environmental engineering at the university.“It’s probably gone from the simplest to most complex geology in the UK.”****************************************