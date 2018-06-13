Daily 2 Cents: 'They' Came Into My Bedroom -- The 'Great Wolf' -- Big Black Cats in Oregon

Hi Lon....about 10 years ago I was driving to a store when all of a sudden I noticed a golden light immersed the whole area. It is a semi country road and a farm field on my right. I was in my truck and no other vehicles in sight. I looked to the field and saw a enormous black cat with a long tail that was twitching back and forth like all cats do when they are mad. The light was still thick with golden light and as I watched he turned around to look at me and roared very loudly! I was more astounded than anything and as I was watching he dissolved. And then everything was back to normal, cars coming, sun shining... Being it was Saturday I called Fish and Wildlife and left a message thinking I wouldn't hear back. Well Monday morning I got a call from one of the guys there, he asked me questions, I answered as honestly as I could. He then proceeded to tell me that these sightings have been reported going back over 100 years. And also big cat tracks have been found and he personally have tracked them and they just vanish at the end. So this is one of my stories. Thanks for listening. JW - Union, Oregon

June 1st, 2015, at approximately 2:30 in the morning, I was sitting up in my bed after a girlfriend of mine had just left. The next thing I knew, a bright blue light was shining through my slider, and I was laying flat on my back completely paralyzed. I think I could move my eyes but I'm not sure then there were three 4 to 5 foot tall beings at the end of my bed, their faces seemed kind of blurry or maybe it's my memory of it the one in the middle was talking to me in my own voice but inside of my head. I was trying to scream or even just move, but I couldn't. I just remember him telling me that everything was going to be fine, they're not going to hurt me.I asked them what they wanted. They said they just had to run a few tests and in the blink of an eye the other two beings were on both sides of me the two of them put there two fingers underneath my lower back and my shoulder and I lifted out of the bed as if weightless then they floated me towards the sliding door and the flash of blue light took me out after that all I remember was a cold table and feeling very uncomfortable and then I was back in my bed sitting up and it was 4:30 in the morning. I have a strange circle scar on my arm and three small scars in the shape of a triangle on the head of my genital.Since then I have seen a bright orange fireball floating across the sky in my back yard and I wake every night at 3:30 and can watch the clock change if this is just a dream it was the most traumatic dream I've ever had my life and I hope my kids don't have these dreams.**********“When I was 3 we lived in Milan, New Mexico in the Four Corners area. This would have been about 1960. It's one of my first memories, my Navajo babysitter told me if I didn't go to bed she would call in the 'Great Wolf.' I was three so of course I did not go to bed. She opened the door and called in the wolf which scared me enough to go to bed. Later that night I heard a strange sound and I thought that our Labrador, Cesar, had been let into the house so I got up and walked into the living room at that point I felt a paw hit me in the face then I heard Caesar outside in his kennel barking and I screamed. When my parents hit the light switch there was nothing in the room with me. The room smelled like wet dog though.” Linda Bryan**************************************************