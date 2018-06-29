Daily 2 Cents: 'Supernatural' Big Black Cat Vanishes -- PA Mysterious Explosions Suspect Arrested -- D.B. Cooper's Identity

“I was going through my property here in Hopkins County and I'd been hearing these stories about my neighbors seeing a big black cat. Not a house-cat. A big cat. I was carrying a gun. It was a 22 - 250 with a 3.9 scope. I was driving by this huge... Well, it's a 100 acre hay field, and there the son of a gun was, right in the middle of this hay field. So I stopped, got my gun and raised up to shoot it. It was a predator. There's a lot of calves in the area and I shoot a lot of coyotes. So, anyway, I get a good aim on it. I shoot. It disappeared! And I'll swear on a Bible, to our Father in Heaven that it disappeared. I even went over to where I thought I had hit it and it was gone. It did not take cover. It didn't run for cover. It disappeared. It was in the middle of the field. I would have seen it. It had plenty of time to get cover. I would have seen it. It disappeared. There was no holes where it could seek refuge. I thought it was pretty unusual. It was supernatural. That's the only way I could put it. I know I can hit a target at 100 yards. It did not have a reaction. It did not have time for a reaction. It disappeared. And I swear to the Father in Heaven that it was the real deal. That's the only way I can put it.”

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.



Disclaimer:



The publication of any and all content e.g., articles, reports, editorials, commentary, opinions, as well as graphics and or images on this web-site does not constitute sanction or acquiescence of said content unless specified; it is solely for informational purposes.



Fair Use Notice:



This site may contain copyrighted material the use of which may not be specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democratic, scientific, social justice, and religious issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.



You understand that all Content posted on, transmitted through, or linked from the Phantoms and Monsters Site, are the sole responsibility of the person from whom such Content originated. You are responsible for all Content that you post, email or otherwise make available via the Phantoms and Monsters Site. Phantoms and Monsters does not control, and is not responsible for Content made available through the Phantoms and Monsters Site. By using the Phantoms and Monsters Site, you acknowledge that you may be exposed to Content from other users that is offensive, indecent, inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise objectionable.



Please Note:



On this day, November 27, 2014, in accord with 15 U.S. Code Chapter 107 - Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, I declare that my rights are attached to all personal data, voice recordings, photos, art, text, titles, etc. published or reproduced at any media source. For commercial and/or recreational use of the foregoing my written consent is required at all times. By this release, I tell all unauthorized person and/or parties that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, broadcast, or to take any other action against me on the basis of its contents. The actions mentioned above apply equally to employees, students, agents and/or other staff under the direction of the offending parties. The contents of my profile include private information. The violation of my privacy is punished by the law (UCC 1 1-308 - 308 1 -103 and the Rome Statute) NOTE: Any use of witness information, which includes any attempt to contact a witness or persons involved in an event, is strictly prohibited without the written consent of Phantoms & Monsters.



© 2005-2018 Phantoms & Monsters - All Rights Reserved

**********BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police made an arrest Thursday in a series of mysterious explosions that have rocked Bucks County for months. Law enforcement converged on two locations in Quakertown as part of the investigation – a chemical company on Old Bethlehem Pike and the home of the owner of that company on Spinnerstown Road.David Surman Jr. is being charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction. He would not speak when entering for his arraignment and made no comments about the disturbing finds in his home.“This was what we believe to be a large bomb that was capable of mass destruction,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub. R**********The infamous skyjacker known as D.B. Cooper revealed his real identity through a hidden message in a letter to The Oregonian in March 1972, just a few months after he parachuted from Northwest Orient Flight 305 and disappeared.That's the conclusion of a longtime Cooper-case researcher who recently examined the letter with a former Army code-breaker.For the past couple of years, TV producer Thomas Colbert has been trying to convince the FBI that he and his team of retired law-enforcement and military officers have figured out who Cooper is -- a former paratrooper and Vietnam War veteran named Robert Rackstraw.Colbert is the author of the 2016 book "The Last Master Outlaw," in which he lays out his evidence against Rackstraw, and producer of the History Channel documentary "D.B. Cooper: Case Closed."******************************