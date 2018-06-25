Daily 2 Cents: 'Stinger-Like' Implant Found in Neck After Encounter -- Feds Want Teacher's Roswell Debris -- Intelligent Alien Entity

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

I was sleeping in a different bedroom due to wife's insomnia. I was awakened by movement at door of the room. I saw a person in a white, what I thought was a housecoat. I called out to my wife thinking it was her. The person exited door shutting it behind them. I asked my wife in morning of she came into room. She had not and does not own clothing I observed. After person left room I went out of the room but nobody was there and the 2 dogs were sleeping. Within next few days I feel what I believe was maybe a pimple on my neck. My wife checked and pushed out a small splinter type object. I sent pics of to MUFON. We have it in tissue. It looks like a large bug stinger. I didn't feel and sting prior to finding same. My wife said it sort of slid out when she applied pressure around it. -**********A researcher who discovered peculiar material at the site where many believe an alien spacecraft crashed is saying the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) may be confiscating the material next week. He says he is on the brink of proving the material is of extraterrestrial origins and is seeking help to keep the BLM from stopping his research.Frank Kimbler teaches Geology and other earth sciences at the high school and college level at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell. When he first arrived in Roswell to begin work at the Institute, he says he thought it would be fun to look into the local UFO legend. Roswell is famous for the alleged crash of an extraterrestrial spacecraft in 1947 in the nearby desert. Kimbler examined satellite photos of the area and found areas where it appeared the ground had been burnt. He has searched these areas and has found fragments of material he feels are unusual.An initial isotopic ratio test done in conjunction with the Roswell International UFO Museum and Research Center was inconclusive, but suggested the material may be of unearthly origins. Kimbler has continued research on the material and says he is close to proving the “ET origins of Roswell.”**********I was sleeping next to my daughter. At 04:04 am, drizzling rain, the entity knocked on my interior window. It knocked 3 to four times, resembling Morse Code. I felt it communicated to me,, translated toI was cloaked from all spectrum, and infrared red barriered by glass. A rabbit was located perpendicular to the room. I also had an air conditioner orientated to my head. I was completely cloaked from infrared and heat signatures. The entity was non-threatening, and friendly. It appeared to be inspecting and wanting to communicate with me.The skin was red copper like in color. It resembled a Samurai mask, it stood at over 7 feet tall. It knocked on the window three times. knoock, knock knock.It appeared more intelligent then myself, and it was reassuring, like it knew everything about me. It appeared like a father looks unto a son, confident, defensive, and protective towards me and my daughter. It looked capable of extreme violence, and unimaginable strength.I’m sure it could easily destroy a home with pure strength, like a child crushing a soda cracker. I felt it would contact me in advance, because I could feel its proximity the night before, so I prepared to encounter it this morning, and diligently it appeared at before twilight.It uses concealment for moving, rain, and its eyes look like crab eyes, the skin texture looks like it's impenetrable. It has antennas, and it woke me up to have me acknowledge its presence.It looked agitated at something else, but it showed reassurance to me and was kind to me and my daughter. It has a knowledge of surgical and human anatomy, like when a doctor examines a child or inspects an adult.Evidece of reflective substances are evident within the home, from previous encounters.**********Residents in part of Sundsvall, northern Sweden have been told to keep their doors closed and schoolchildren were kept inside during breaktimes after unusually large rats were spotted in the neighbourhood."There aren't the normal rats you see in the forest. They're as big as cats," Benny Sagmo from the city planning office told TT.The municipality has warned residents of the area to keep doors and windows closed to avoid letting the rats into their homes or giving them access to food. It also recommended making sure to use secure compost bins and avoid leaving rubbish behind after picnics in the park."We're appealing to everyone," the municipality's environmental coordinator Kristin Eriksson said.****************************************