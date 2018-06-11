Daily 2 Cents: MIBs / Unknown White Creature -- A Child's ' Abduction Nightmare' -- Spiritual Attacks on Family

One morning my daughter (age 6) said that she had a nightmare. I sat down next to her on the bed preparing to explain away some story of monsters when she told me this.



She said that she was in a room with a giant "hornet," but it wasn’t really a hornet but more like a mixture of a cricket and hornet. "Like a praying mantis thing but taller." She also said that there were other creatures, "shorter, like three and a half feet tall." They didn’t look like insects but they didn’t look like people to her either. She also described them as having "very black eyes." She also noticed that shorter creatures where wearing shoes/boots "like the kind basketball players wear."



She recalls lying down while they put some sort of tube or instrument in her ears; she also said that it was the reason for the "bad taste in her mouth."



At this point she started to resist, she said that she fought off two of them, and then awoke in her bed.



I tried to put aside my fear and concern, then assured her that this was nothing more than a bad dream, but it sounds more like a typical abduction story. Your opinion? MN

