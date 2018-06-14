Daily 2 Cents: Meet the 'Chicago Phantom' -- MIB on the Subway -- The 'White Woman' at the Junction

Hi, I am Anthony N. from Kenya. I have read your article of the bat-like creature at Illinois and I think I have a paranormal encounter that I think is worth sharing.



One day I was on my way home from school on foot. It was 11 pm I can recall very well. I had stayed long in school studying for it was about exam period. So on this particular day I was the only walking human in the dark. I reached a certain junction where two roads part. There is something strange about this point, for, once one reaches here, you began to feel a great fear that is not normal.



I took the road that lead home and walked for about 5 meters. The great fear was still in me and I could feel all my hair stand. I heard a cat call behind me the followed by a voice calling my full name. The voice was like whisper. I felt my blood run chill but I had enough courage to turn and to my dismay, I saw, at a distance, a white woman dressed in a white full dress, seated on a black thing waving at me. Something about her bothered me. I could see her clearly which was ironic because, the darkness was so thick for me to see my legs.



I was so terrified that I broke into a sprint all the way home. Luckily the didn't follow me, though I thought so. I reached home panting. After cooling down, I narrated the story to my mum and dad. My mum did not seem to believe me but Dad confessed of having a similar incident at the same place. He advised me to avoid the junction. Till this day that place appears like a black spot to me. AN

Chicago artist Donie Odulio has released a set of illustrations based on the recent sightings of a winged creature surrounding Lake Michigan.The creature, often described as a large, dark, humanoid figure with an enormous wingspan and glowing red eyes, has been spotted around the great lake in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana--although reports have come in from even farther afield."I've always been into the paranormal, and came across Chicago Mothman sightings," Odulio said of his motivation behind the illustrations. "I had read John Keel's book in the past and saw the Mothman movie so I was familiar with the Point Pleasant sightings. This led me to Lon Strickler's site and I started reading through all the witness accounts."**********“I know all too well the terror that runs through your veins when you have an encounter. Mine was standing on a subway platform around 1982 as I walked onto the platform. A tall man with a trench coat and hat was staring straight ahead. As soon as I noticed him I knew not who, but what he was. As I walked up and past him a very loud buzzing sound started in my head. It became so loud as I passed him, I had to scream in my head for him to "F" off. As I kept walking past, the sound receded. The train came in and I waited for the doors to open to look at him and see him get on the train, and he was gone.” - Alpha Lite**************************************************