Daily 2 Cents: The Last Hanged Man -- Montana Creature DNA...Gray Wolf -- Village Where Crocodiles Are Sacred

“I work at a sheriff's office. We have a ghost, who is said to be the last person to be hanged in the county before the state took over executions. He was hanged outside the old jail, which is connected to the new building. The area he was hanged is now the recreation yard for the present jail. We'll hear water dripping behind a wall where there are no pipes, but there were in a building that was torn down. We'll hear pipes rattle. The elevator goes off at all hours. Inmates have reported feeling like someone brushing a hand across their forwards like a mother would do to a child while they're in bed asleep. They've also reported feeling someone sit down on the edge of their bunk when they had a single cell and they were locked down. We've heard footsteps in the jail corridor when all the inmates are locked down.If something bad is happening in the office, his activities are seriously increased. For instance, there was a break-in to the evidence room once. Around the time it's believed to have happened, he was in overdrive in his noise making. Some people believe that he was trying to alert the staff that something was amiss. Once, a coworker said he didn't believe in ghosts. Suddenly, a clipboard went flying off a counter that no one was within feet of. Some people have seen him. I never have.Once, I was working late in the basement doing some filing. I heard some rattling and just had a feeling the door was going to close. I said, "Roy, don't even think about it. I'm not afraid of you." He's never again tried to scare me and I suspect there was one incident when he protected me. We've also had experiences in the control room that some believe are the activities of a dispatcher who passed away several years ago. Following that theory, when the control panel was going berserk one day, someone called out his name and told him to cut it out. It stopped." - MT Mikmaq**********Bazoulé (Burkina Faso) (AFP) - Crocodiles may be one of the deadliest hunters in the animal kingdom, but in a small village in Burkina Faso it is not unusual to see someone sitting atop one of the fearsome reptiles.People in Bazoule, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the capital Ouagadougou, share their pond with more than 100 of the razor-toothed creatures."We got used to the crocodiles when we were young, swimming in the water with them and all that," said Pierre Kabore, just a few metres (yards) away from a crocodile feasting on chicken provided by the village."Now we can always approach them and sit on them -- and if you have the courage, you can lie on them too. There's no problem, they are sacred crocodiles. They don't do anything to anyone."**********The canine creature shot in Montana a month ago that captured the curiosity of the nation is actually a gray wolf.DNA from the animal, which was shot legally by a rancher near Denton on May 16, was tested at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service forensic laboratory in Ashland, Ore. The lab compared the animal’s DNA with thousands of other DNA samples from wolves, coyotes and dogs. The conclusion was clear – this animal is a gray wolf from the northern Rocky Mountains.Confusion about the animal might be due to the condition of the animal and the photos, which seemed to show short legs and big ears. Inspection of the animal at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife health lab in Bozeman revealed a relatively normal looking, dark brown wolf.Physical variations aren’t unusual for animals, said Mary Curtis, geneticist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.“Within species there can be variability that’s not surprising at all,” Curtis said.****************************************