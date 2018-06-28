Daily 2 Cents: Large Dark-Winged Creature -- Flying Humanoid Observed -- 'Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research' Team Meets

In response to the large winged creature spotted in Lansing, MI last year. My husband and I also had a very brief encounter in about 2009. We were on Vermontville highway in the country heading west. It is nothing but farmland and rolling hills between Potterville and Vermontville. As we were driving some dark-winged creature with a wing span bigger than our car, bigger than a full sized couch flew 10 feet over our car. Both my husband & I sat in silence trying to put together what in the heck we both saw. It seemed like eternity before my husband broke the silence first, but it was probably only 10 seconds. It happened so quick we couldn't get any more details than that, but it was unlike anything we had ever seen. The only comparison I can relate it to would be the Mothman. This occurred about 30 miles southwest of Lansing, MI. Spooked the heck out of us. - SD

