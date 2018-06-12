Daily 2 Cents: 'Half Human, Half Dog' Video Emerges -- 'Ghost Town' For Sale -- Rare Orange Lobster Caught

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

But as it gains confidence and nears closer, the massive intruder leaps off the ground and lunges towards the pooch.Behind the camera, you hear its owner shouting "hey, hey, hey," as he begins to panic.The beast then grabs hold of the dog and a loud scream is heard before the video cuts out.It was originally filmed in 2015 but has re-emerged after being shared on YouTube yesterday.Channel Nv Tv decided to post the clip after being convinced it was evidence of a dogman.The folklore legend is said to be a 7ft blue-eyed beast which is a mix between a canine and a human being.**********Nestled between two national parks, Sequoia and Death Valley, there is a ghost town for sale. For a little under a million dollars, you could own a piece of the American West: an abandoned silver mining town founded in 1867 called Cerro Gordo.Mental Floss reports:Located in Owens Valley near the town of Lone Pine, the $925,000 property comes with over 300 acres of land, mineral rights, and no shortage of peace and quiet. There are 22 structures on site, including a historic hotel, bunkhouse, saloon, chapel, and museum—plus all of the artifacts that come with it.“The site has been extremely well protected from diggers, artifact looters, and Mother Nature herself,” reads the listing, posted on a website specially created for the property that's aptly named ghosttownforsale.com. “Restoration has been undertaken on most of the buildings, and the rest are in a state of protected arrested decay.”**********WESTBOROUGH, MA—A lobster came into the Roche Bros. Supermarket in Westborough last week that is so rare, they're not going to sell it. The lobster, as the store posted on its Facebook page, has a genetic anomaly that shows up in 1 in every 10 million lobsters, which makes them orange, blue, calico or white.Roche Bros. is donating the orange lobster to the New England Aquarium where the animal - which is likely 7-9 years old - will likely be included in a future exhibit there or at an aquarium in Japan.Roche Bros. sells roughly 200,000 of lobsters each year across its 20 stores. Staff remembers about 15 years ago receiving a blue lobster, which is the most common of the "uncommons."This distinctly orange lobster currently at was from a shipment from Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia. It weighs about 1 2/3 pounds, said the New England Aquarium.****************************************