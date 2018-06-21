Daily 2 Cents: El Chupacabras Attack in Paraguay -- NASA's New Asteroid Defense Plan -- Kangaroos in Montana

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

An unknown event altered all the inhabitants of a ranch located in the town of Los Cedrales, in the department of Alto Paraná. These cold nights forced the inhabitants of the Manuela ranch to shut themselves up early, but the tranquility broke at around 9:30 pm on the Saturday night, when the guardian of the establishment, a little dog, would not stop barking. The administrator, Francisco Molinas, came out to look at him with his rifle and a flashlight.He went to investigate the reason for the alarm of his pichicho oho towards the place where the sheep sleep. "I went to look behind the shed and I saw one of the largest sheep lying on the ground. There I found out that there was every wound in the neck. I shined my flashlight to a corner and there I saw the bug with its red eyes, it was brownish in color. In total, the "bug" killed six goats.The man reacted to the initial scare and said: "I got three shots with my rifle. I shouted to my son and he brought my 9mm pistol has hemmed the animal about 70 meters out there. Just when he stayed, I emptied the magazine of my gun, 16 shots ajapi. Then I lit him with the line, there he turned around and came straight to attack me. I reached my son and my partner, who brought a shotgun ".The bug did not run so hard and they put him again a volley of shots until he got into a little hill of the ranch. "We looked for him everywhere, too much we wanted to hunt him to show people this monster. I did not believe in this before, but now that I've seen, I know there's a chupacabra."**********DODSON -Two people were injured in Montana Wednesday morning after swerving to avoid a kangaroo on the road.Trooper Matt Finley with the Montana Highway Patrol said he thought it was a joke when he responded to the call, but when he arrived at about 4 a.m. he saw the kangaroo.Trooper Finley said he learned there is a kangaroo farm west of Dodson. He said the two people in the vehicle had minor injuries after their vehicle rolled. He said he did not make an attempt to capture the kangaroo and it was too dark to capture dash cam video.The accident happened on Highway 2.Dodson (pop. 124) is located in Phillips County, near the Fort Belknap Reservation. -**********NASA has updated its plans to deflect potentially hazardous Earth-bound asteroids — and none of them involve Bruce Willis.The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy released a new report today (June 20) titled the "National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy and Action Plan." The 18-page document outlines the steps that NASA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will take over the next 10 years to both prevent dangerous asteroids from striking Earth and prepare the country for the potential consequences of such an event.Officials with NASA, FEMA and the White House discussed the new asteroid-mitigation strategies in a teleconference with the media today. "An asteroid impact is one of the possible scenarios that we must be prepared for," Leviticus Lewis, chief of FEMA's National Response Coordination Branch, told reporters during the teleconference, adding that a catastrophic asteroid strike is "a low-probability but high-consequence event" for which "some degree of preparedness is necessary."****************************************