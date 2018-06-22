Daily 2 Cents: Close Encounter on Military Base -- Caterpillar From Hell Sends Teen to ER -- They Were Looking For Something

DO YOU ENJOY 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS?'

At Camp San Luis Obispo, a military base, on 10/15/2002 at 03:35 I was awoke by a small non-human giving me what seemed like a medical exam. First I felt hard tapping on my legs and as the being approached my face I was fully awakened to one being on my right doing the exam and another at the foot of my bed watching.As I assessed what was happening I tried to scream but had no voice. At that moment the figure at the base of my bed that was approximately 3 and a half feet tall with a hood and helmet like face cover with no seems or color to his uniform began to fade and become translucent then disappeared.I believe I was either being returned from an abduction or about to be abducted when I awoke. I gained control of my voice after the being disappeared.I told my roommate, who shared the dorm room, and he believed me and we walked around my dorm room waving our arms around expecting to hit the being while it was invisible. We never found the being. But my roommate saw a being in the room a different night, but I was not in our dorm for that event.I never believed in extraterrestrials until I saw the beings my self.

I was camping by myself on Mile Island. I was going to portage around the BWCA by Fall Lake / Newton Lake / Pipestone Falls all the way to Jackfish Bay. I decided to stay the night on Mile Island / Fall Lake due to the portage being sorta hard by yourself and it was approaching night when I got there in my canoe. Once I got to the island and started sleeping I woke up around midnight and heard something coming over. I grabbed my rifle just in case it was a wild bear. I got up and then suddenly I was frozen and couldn't move. I saw some alien figures coming from the shrubs. They started rectal probing me, and I could not stop them when I tried to...they brought me underwater w/o me drowning and let me lay under there while they started doing other stuff on me. I was really scared and I didn't know if I'd ever see my girlfriend and my dog again. But then they stopped and it was all good.

"I have had between 8 and 21 UFOs around my house since August of 2017. There are two different colored lights: white, blue, red and green. Then the other is orange, red and green. Every other night, we can watch them in the woods about 7feet off the ground with a spot light shining at the ground like they are looking for something. They also are moving but in a weird way. But when they are high in the sky, you can actually see them change shape and when they move you can see a tail like from the back." - Luna Belle111