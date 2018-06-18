Daily 2 Cents: Bizarre Flying Anomaly in Michigan -- Unidentified Bipedal Creature -- 'Mystery Sludge' Falls From Sky

Today I helped ID VA’s first giant hogweed population! Its sap causes severe burns. One plant was found in Clarke County. Report sightings to your extension agent! ID help: https://t.co/VMkYqyaccB Thanks to @herbariumkeeper and @VTAgWeeds for ID help and report! pic.twitter.com/4BM9RhyMem



— VT Massey Herbarium (@MasseyHerbarium) June 12, 2018

My husband, 8 year old daughter, and I were outside my husband’s uncle’s house around 9:30pm on June 22nd 2012. We were looking toward the eves of the house waiting for bats to fly out so we could patch up the hole they had found. It was just starting to get dark and my husband pointed to the sky on the side of the house. We saw this dark black object approaching towards us about 2 -3 telephone poles high above the tree tops. I’d say this object was about ¼ mile away or closer when first seen. I asked what it was and he said he didn’t know. It made no sound at all and moved very slow...slower than a bird. It was moving in a perfectly straight path right in front of us and kept going until it disappeared behind trees blocking our view. There was no detail to this object and its shape is something I don’t even know how to describe. It was a big mass about the size between a man and a car. It looked very bulky. It wasn’t balloons, a bird, or anything I have ever seen in my life. This object was very visible against the sky and there was plenty of light still to determine this was not anything we have seen before.We had about 2 minutes of looking at this thing and the way it moved in such a perfect straight line...and its size while making no noise really bothers me!! We are both college educated and never expected or looked to see anything of this nature. After looking on line I found a you tube video that shows exactly what we saw. It’s the video of the flying Mexican humanoid. I don’t believe in witches or flying people but that is exactly what we saw that night, I don’t know what to think. -**********“South West Montana, Hebgen Lake, Horse Butte area, night-time, really bright moonlight. It was crouching on a giant branch of a pine tree eating something. At first I thought it was a bear until I saw that it was perfectly balanced on its hind legs. That's when it growled and threw whatever it was eating then turned and stared at me for a couple of seconds. It growled again and jumped off about 12 feet down landed on its bipedal legs looked at me once again and bolted in to the woods. I didn't bother to see anything else I jumped on the quad and took off.” - Black shuck**********A huge weed that can cause third-degree burns and even blindness has been found in Virginia.Officials in Isle of Wight County, in eastern Virginia near Norfolk and Newport News, posted a warning on Facebook about the invasive plant, which can grow to almost 15 feet.The Virginia Department of Transportation also reported sightings of the Giant Hogweed in nearby Middlesex County and in Shenandoah County, which is part of the department's Staunton region, according to Richmond TV station WRIC.**********A West Kelowna resident had a rude surprise Saturday morning when she awoke to find her vehicle splattered with a grey-white sludge of some sort.Jenny, who asked her last name not be used, said the goop is all over her car and part of her driveway and she had no idea what it is, or how it got there.“It's pretty gross,” said Jenny who lives on Keloka Drive in Rose Valley. “We went out at six this morning and the entire passenger side of the vehicle was covered in this very strange sludge.”Jenny said there was no sludge on the roof of her home, just on her vehicle and part of the driveway.None of her neighbours reported a similar event.****************************************