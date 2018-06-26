Daily 2 Cents: Bizarre 'Demon' Woman -- Is This A Bigfoot? -- 'Space Kingdom' Seeks New Citizens

Bizarre 'Demon' Woman
“I would like to tell my grandmother's story, and my dad's as well. One night my grandmother was headed to work. She lived on a back road at the time. As she drove out the road she saw this red light. The light crossed back and forth and when it crossed back again her car stalled, and she couldn't start it back. Then the object passed over again and it started back, like the ship was playing with her. She saw UFO's at her old house when she would sit on her front porch and smoke, low flying ships across the hills.
Now for my dad's story. Me and my father are Christians. We believe in the extraterrestrial as well. One day he was getting something from this truck stop, and when he went to pay, this woman cashier was acting very strange. She would barely take his money and when she tried to give him his change she almost gave it to him and pretty much threw it in the floor. This woman had demon like features, very pronounced demon-like features. Later on as he drove out the road, he saw her standing on the passenger side step of his semi staring at him. - Garden Tractor Kings
Beyond Creepy
**********
'Space Kingdom' Seeks New Citizens
VIENNA (Reuters) - Feel like the world is going to the dogs? Want to get away from it all? Here's a solution: become a citizen of the nation of Asgardia and hope it makes good on its promise to colonise the moon.
Asgardia was founded just 20 months ago, and it already has about 200,000 citizens, a constitution and an elected parliament. It has a leader, Igor Ashurbeyli, who was inaugurated on Monday.
It also has grandiose ambitions. It wants to build up a population of 150 million within 10 years. It plans to set up "space arks" with artificial gravity in outer space where humans could live permanently.
"This day will certainly be recorded in the annals of the greatest events in the history of humankind," Ashurbeyli said in his inaugural speech to an audience of several hundred in the Hofburg, Vienna's former imperial palace. Read more at 'Space kingdom' seeks citizens for life beyond Earth very soon
**********
Is This A Bigfoot?
The photo was presented at the Dulce Underground Base Conference on June 23-24. A man from Pagosa Spings, Colorado (who has chosen to remain anonymous) shared an image he says he captured some thirteen years ago when he was on a pack horse camping trip near Square Top Mountain in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests west of Denver, Colorado.
**********
Manhattan Bank Staffed With Humanoids
Ground zero for the robot takeover of financial services is an HSBC branch in midtown Manhattan.
Here, crowds of camera phone-toting tourists cooed and clapped at Pepper, an adorable 4-foot-tall robot with a high-pitched voice and a tablet screen strapped to its chest, during a recent test run. HSBC executives are posting seven of the machines, created by SoftBank Robotics, in the lobby of their Fifth Avenue branch starting Tuesday to interact with customers and signal that the London-based bank is serious about technology.
“How may I help you?” Pepper asks in a cheerful voice, urging onlookers to select among a half-dozen options, including tutorials on self-service channels like mobile banking and ATMs. Read more at This bank is staffing branches with humanoid robots that dance, take selfies and push credit cards
**********
**********
**********
**********
**********
