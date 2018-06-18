Close Encounter, Possible MIB & Lost Time

I recently received the following account:
Hi...I want to tell you about an encounter I had in January 2001, and another incident a month or two later.
I was about 16-years-old at the time and living in Mercer County, WV. My mom worked nights as a private health worker, leaving me alone for the evening. I remember waking up, and seeing 5 small beings standing beside my bed to my left. I felt unusually calm and peaceful at the time. I noticed that the hall light was on, and silhouetted the beings and eclipsed their faces, but still details were visible. There was a lack of coloration to their skin giving a gray appearance, and large almond-shaped black eyes, smallish mouth. They also seemed to be wearing medium to dark blue suits with a triangle on their left breast (with the tip pointing down).
I didn't feel fear or pain, not drugged, as I was quite clear in the head, but the experience was a bit like waking up from anesthesia. I felt like I overheard some conversation, but I can't remember a voice. It said "she's unfit" or something to that effect. (Years later, I was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, whose symptoms I had been displaying since I was 13 or 14 and nearly made me infertile).
I haven't been able to speak about it until recently, as going there makes me very uneasy and frightened. Even now my palms are cold and sweaty and my heartbeat is elevated.
The next experience had less to do with them than what I believe could have been a MIB encounter after my visitation, approximately a month or two later.
We lived in an apartment building. My mom was away for the evening and it was in the dead of night. I was fully awake, speaking to my now husband on the internet. It must have been between 2-3am and there was a sudden, loud knock on the front door of the building (just under our apartment).
I looked out of the window and saw a black car with chrome trim in the driveway, but not pulled into the parking lot (therefore effectively blocking cars that may come in or out). There were footprints in the snow (single pair) heading right up to my front door.
I called my mother, who was working. She told me to call 911 (my uncle happened to be a police officer). I told the 911 operator what was going on and she said she would send an officer out. I told her I had to call my mother back or she would freak out, so I did and I remember being on the phone with her very briefly and reassuring her that everything would be ok, and that a policeman was on his way. I kept looking out for him.
As soon as I put down the phone, it rang. It was the 911 operator. "Where have you been? I've been trying to call you for hours. We sent an officer out and you didn't answer the door or the phone." I assured her I was just on the phone with my mother for a few minutes but everything was okay. Something feels weird about that, like I was too matter-of-fact about it. After that, the rest of the night is entirely blank.
I asked my mother about it just two days ago. She doesn't remember the incident at all. My husband, who I was speaking to online, remembers the night, but also has a blank spot in his memory about the resolution or what happened exactly. This has continued to bother me for the past two decades. HJ
