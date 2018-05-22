UFO Eyewitness Reports & Accounts

“Late one night, I was helping bring horses into into the barn at a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley. It was fall, the air was crisp, and the sky was crystal clear. My mother had told me previously of seeing strange lights in the night sky, and on this night, she called to me excitedly saying “There! Look up!!” It took a moment, but there was a light moving at a steady speed very high in the sky. The trajectory was perfectly straight, and it was of such altitude that I called back to her, saying “That is a satellite, mom. Nothing to worry about.” “No no...” she said. “Keep watching!” I stopped the two thoroughbreds I was leading and watched. To humor her, if anything. As I watched, two tiny points of light broke way from ether side of the object, moved out a slight distance, grew in brightness, and flew formation with the object for a short while. Suddenly, both objects accelerated instantly to a speed I cannot describe, and shot away at 45 degree angles from the main object and perpendicular to one another, traversing the visible sky in less than a second. “Did you see that?” my mother asked. “What was that?” “Nothing we built.” I said after a long pause. We have never spoken of it since. That was 1982.” - Sean Connors-----“I have had two separate incidents with UFOs. The first was in 2011. This V-shaped UFO entered the atmosphere above my home and sat silent for about 2 minutes then traversed the sky. I was frightened by it but it wasn't, or at least it didn't, come off evil. The second about 8 months later was a disc and when I saw it, I was ready with a powerful light and I pointed it at the craft and the damn thing stopped and slowly made its way to me. I was panicked and very terrified. It was almost on top of me when I shut the light off and ran for my shed, which I shut the door and locked from the inside using a bike lock. My entire yard was lit up with bright light and it was shining into the cracks of my shed and lit up the inside like I had a spotlight on inside. There was a vibration I felt slowly increase in intensity and then everything went dark. It was gone. I felt this one was evil very evil. Haven't seen any UFOs since but I know they are real and some are good and some are evil." - Sir Wulf-----“Here's a story from 2002. My Brother and I shared a bedroom in the attic of our house in Hereford, UK. We were up playing video games one night after we were told to go to bed and we both heard a low humming and the house was vibrating. The hum and vibration got louder over the following 10 minutes. We paused the game and went to look out of our bedroom window. What we both saw was a large aircraft flying overhead; we opened the windows and leaned out to get a better look as our house had tall trees out the back. The craft was flying at an unbelievably slow speed and had large round lights underneath and along the wings. The craft had 5 large lights from memory and was wide and triangular. We were very confused that nothing outside was affected by this large craft, trees remained still and there was no cars or wildlife noise. We continued to watch the craft for 10 minutes until it slowly disappeared over the tree line. We decided that in the morning we would go up to the quarry (a large park with football fields) to see whether the craft had perhaps crashed. Once the craft had gone and the vibrations had stopped we went downstairs to ask our parents whether they had heard or felt the humming and vibrations but they just looked at us confused and told us to go to bed (there is no way they would not have heard it). Just recently at a family BBQ my brother mentioned what he had seen 16 years earlier and my jaw just dropped. I thought it was a dream or hallucination. I cannot understand what we saw but whatever it was it was huge, slow moving and had 5 round lights underneath.” - The Vapor Room-----“I saw a UFO in 2003 or 2004. I was traveling along the freeway near Phoenix, Arizona. The craft was flying about 30-40 feet above the freeway light posts and was oval in shape and flew silent. It was flat on top and bottom with a convex middle underbelly. No propulsion. No gear, no markings and was a medium-dark gray, matte smooth metal, with no windows or seams. It appeared to be molded or created into presence by thought and not by manufacturing. It flew in broad daylight in a smooth, even slow speed as if it was watching along the freeway. The craft didn't seem to be affected by wind currents or it's environment. I saw it from the front and underneath and the back. It was not man-made. I felt no fear. My observation skills kicked in so I was observing every detail of what I was seeing and took mental notes. Yes, UFO's are real. I don't need the government to disclose the fact.” - Royal Navarre-----“Going back about eight years, James (Gilliland – the guest of the evening) was practically my neighbor. I lived in Trout Lake. I lived there for a year and I can't say that anything paranormal or extra-terrestrial happened to me, but I wasn't really looking for those experiences. It was during that year that I learned to fly, just south, in Hood River, and that's when something happened. It took about a year to get my pilot license and once I had completed that training, I would fly around a lot. I'd fly over Trout Lake. I'd fly over, you know, the Hood River Valley, the peak. There's Mount Adams, going to the south about 50 miles, is Hood and then between the two, between the two peaks, is the Columbia River, and I spent most of my time flying over the Hood River Valley, which is just to the south of the Columbia River, and it was during that very uneventful flight, I was coming in for a landing at 33,000 feet above... I was just to the east of the mountain and there was something in my way, some kind of... as I was approaching, it was like a spherical object. I didn't know exactly what it was. I thought it might be a helicopter or something else, an airplane, but it's too far out. I didn't hear any radio call so I wasn't exactly sure. I approached a little bit more. It's coming into view and it appears to be football-shaped and metallic. There was light glinting off of it. It was in my way. I was 3,000 feet descending into 4S2 which is the Hood River Airport and I actually had to roll to the left to get out of this thing's way. (Church asks how big it was) You know, that's a good question. So you can't really tell just looking directly at it but I was able to fly just to the left of it and I think it was about the same size as my airplane. I was flying a Cessna 172 which isn't exactly a big aircraft. Probably about that size or smaller. (Church asks if it was moving) I don't know because, keep in mind, it's really difficult to tell relative motion. I'm traveling about a hundred miles per hour about a hundred knots or so, I'm coming, I'm descending, I believe. It was definitely in front of me. It might have been moving toward me when I rolled to the left and I looked at it to try to get an idea of what it was. The Sun, which was setting, it was sort of, I guess, it was about 6 PM, again, this is going back eight years but the Sun hit it and it glinted off of it. It blinded me at that point. I couldn't see what it was but I couldn't see any rotors, I couldn't see any wings. It certainly didn't look like a like any kind of a weather balloon. There was no, I don't think it was a drone, I'm not sure what it was and it's been eight years. I have no idea what I saw. So it passed me on the right and my right wing would have been, you know, up, as I roll to the right but it was there, as I passed it, the setting Sun glinted off of it and it was just a reflection of the Sun. I couldn't see it well. It was a moment in time and it passed very quickly. I did have to roll to miss it or I think I would have hit it but I don't know what it was. The airport is an untowered airport, so no radar. It's incumbent upon the pilot's visiting that airport to make a radio contact essentially to announce their intentions to let other aircrafts know what they're doing, where they're going. There was no radio broadcast when I encountered this thing. It's funny, I landed at the airport. Right next to the airport, one of my co-workers actually had a house there. I got out of my plane. They all saw me land. They all knew I was there. It was basically an after work party and so I walked up and I grabbed a beer and I just started telling a few people. I told a few people what I saw and they started making fun of me, you know, and it's like, 'How many beers have you had?' So, yeah, I haven't told that many people because I honestly don't know what it was."