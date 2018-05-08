The Yellow-Eyed 'Man'

“I remember having an alarming experience with a creature in 1998. I was 28 at the time and would walk to the store, less then a mile away from my house. I lived in a rural area where my closest neighbors was 2 1/2 miles away. And the store, which was small and had only 1 employee a couple of shelves and an employee only bathroom. I needed coffee and milk. I grabbed $8 and walk out the door to head to the store.
I walked into the store and said, 'Hi' to the woman at the counter...Sandy (who I was friends with and knew well because it was the only store near me). She began to talk about seeing weird movements in the wooded areas by the store. I said I would check it out, as my curiosity got the best of me. It was about 7:00 PM so it was getting dark. So Sandy let me borrow a flashlight she had on her car keys. A mini LED flashlight with not very good battery life. So I had to move fast to make sure the battery wouldn’t die.
I got to the wooded area Sandy said she saw the movements. All of a sudden I hear a twig break. Terrified and wanting to believe it was my mind playing tricks on me, I shouted 'Sandy!?' No reply. I keep walking and hear another twig break, so I stand still to make sure it isn’t me. And I hear another twig break. Now I know it isn’t me. Thinking it’s Sandy, I shout, 'Sandy?' No response. So I point the flashlight light to that area where the sound was. And I see this tall creature that looked like a man but it had yellow eyes and distorted shoulders, and the clothes it was wearing were very dirty and ripped. The teeth were very blunt like if the tip of a knife wasn’t pointy. It had this skin-like matter in its mouth. I proceeded to run as fast as I humanly could to my house and locked the door. I stayed in my house the rest of the night. Filled with fear I didn’t sleep either and kept checking the windows.
To this day I don’t know what the creature was or what the skin like material in its mouth was.”
Source: YT Comments, John Johnson
Beyond Creepy
**********
Zombies: An Anthropological Investigation of the Living Dead
Nature's Undead: Snapping Rattlesnakes, Frozen Frogs, and Other Animals That Seem to Rise from the Grave (Real-Life Zombies)
Real Vampires, Night Stalkers and Creatures from the Darkside
Lon's Suggested Reading List - Books & Films / DVDs